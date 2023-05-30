Tuesday May 30 program

The first round of the 2023 edition of Roland-Garros, which started on Sunday, ends on Tuesday May 30, with the entries in the running of the defending champion, Iga Swiatek – against the Spaniard Cristina Bucsa – and the old tricolor guard, Gaël Monfils and Richard Gasquet, respectively against the Argentinian Sebastian Baez and the French Arthur Rinderknech.

Eliminated in the first round last year, the Tunisian Ons Jabeur (seeded no 7) returns to the Porte d’Auteuil tournament, against the Italian Lucia Bronzetti.

Reconciled with clay and winner of the Masters 1000 in Rome last week, the no 2 in the world, Daniil Medvedev, enters the arena, against the Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild. Confirmed outsiders, such as the Russian player, the German Alexander Zverev and the Dane Holger Rune will also make their debut in the Parisian Grand Slam tournament, where many French players will make their debut.

Like Gaël Monfils, and like the Blues of football several months ago in the World Cup final, two other tricolors, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Quentin Halys, will be opposed to Argentine players on Wednesday.

The program of the Philippe-Chatrier court

From 11:45 am

Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) – Ons Jabeur (TUN, top seed n o 7)

7) Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRE) – Daniil Medvedev (series number n o 2)

2) Iga Swiatek (POL, serial number no 1) – Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

Not before 8:15 p.m.

Gael Monfils (FRA) – Sebastian Baez (ARG)

The program of the Suzanne-Lenglen court

From 11 a.m.

Elias Ymer (SWE) – Casper Ruud (NOR, seeded n o 4)

4) Rebeka Masarova (ESP) – Coco Gauff (USA, series no. o 6)

6) Elena Rybakina (KAZ, seeded n o 4) – Brenda Fruhvirtova (RTC)

4) – Brenda Fruhvirtova (RTC) Richard Gasquet (FRA) – Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

The program of the Simonne-Mathieu court

From 11 a.m.

Anhelina Kalinina (UKR, seeded n o 25) – Diane Parry (FRA)

25) – Diane Parry (FRA) Alexander Zverev (GER, seeded n o 22) – Lloyd Harris (AFS)

22) – Lloyd Harris (AFS) Holger Rune (DAN, seeded n o 6) – Christopher Eubanks (EU)

6) – Christopher Eubanks (EU) Victoria Azarenka (seeded no 18) – Bianca Andreescu (CAN)

The program of the court no 14

From 11 a.m.

Rebecca Peterson (SWE) – Fiona Ferro (FRA)

Hugo Gaston (FRA) – Alex Molcan (SVQ)

Clara Burel (FRA) – Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Michael Mmoh (US) – Taylor FRITZ (US, series n.o 9)

The program of the court no 7

From 11 a.m.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) – Genaro Alberto Olivieri (ARG)

Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) – Barbora Krejcikova (RTC, tête de série n o 13)

13) Quentin Halys (FRA) – Guido Pella (ARG)

Erika Andreeva – Emma Navarro (EU)

The program of the court no 6

From 11 a.m.

Tommy Paul (EU, serial number n o 16) – Dominic Stricker (SUI)

16) – Dominic Stricker (SUI) Selena Janicijevic (FRA) – Océane Dodin (FRA)

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) – Gregoire Barrère (FRA)

Petra Martic (CRO) – Shelby Rogers (US, serial no.o 32)

The program of the court no 8

From 11 a.m.

Andrea Vavassori (ITA) – Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB, seed n o 31)

31) Lin Zhu (CHI) – Lauren Davis (EU)

Thiago Monteiro (BRA) – Yannick Hanfmann (ALL)

The program of the court no 9

From 11 a.m.

Yoshihito Nishioka (JAP, tête de série no 27) – JJ Wolf (USA)

The program of the court no 10

From 11 a.m.

Mirra Andreeva – Alison Riske-amritraj (EU)

Olga Danilovic (SRB) – Kateryna Baindl (UKR)

The program of the court no 11

From 11 a.m.

Xinyu Wang (CHI) – Marie Bouzkova (RTC, seeded n o 31)

31) Alexander Bublik (KAZ) – Giulio Zeppieri (ITA)

The program of the court no 12

From 11 a.m.

Max Purcell (AUS) – Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Arantxa Rus (PB) – Julia Grabher (AUT)

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG, seeded n o 23) – Jaume Munar (ESP)

23) – Jaume Munar (ESP) Ylena In-Albon (SUI) – Claire Liu (EU)

The program of the court no 13

From 11 a.m.

Nicolas Jarry (CHI) – Hugo Dellien (BOL)

Linda Noskova (RTC) – Danka Kovinic (MNE)

Sorana Cirstea (ROU) -Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

Timofey Skatov (KAZ) – Grigor Dimitrov (BUL, seeded no 28)