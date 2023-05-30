Home » Tuesday May 30 program
Sports

Tuesday May 30 program

by admin
Tuesday May 30 program

The first round of the 2023 edition of Roland-Garros, which started on Sunday, ends on Tuesday May 30, with the entries in the running of the defending champion, Iga Swiatek – against the Spaniard Cristina Bucsa – and the old tricolor guard, Gaël Monfils and Richard Gasquet, respectively against the Argentinian Sebastian Baez and the French Arthur Rinderknech.

Eliminated in the first round last year, the Tunisian Ons Jabeur (seeded no 7) returns to the Porte d’Auteuil tournament, against the Italian Lucia Bronzetti.

Reconciled with clay and winner of the Masters 1000 in Rome last week, the no 2 in the world, Daniil Medvedev, enters the arena, against the Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild. Confirmed outsiders, such as the Russian player, the German Alexander Zverev and the Dane Holger Rune will also make their debut in the Parisian Grand Slam tournament, where many French players will make their debut.

Like Gaël Monfils, and like the Blues of football several months ago in the World Cup final, two other tricolors, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Quentin Halys, will be opposed to Argentine players on Wednesday.

The program of the Philippe-Chatrier court

From 11:45 am

  • Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) – Ons Jabeur (TUN, top seed no 7)
  • Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRE) – Daniil Medvedev (series number no 2)
  • Iga Swiatek (POL, serial number no 1) – Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

Not before 8:15 p.m.

  • Gael Monfils (FRA) – Sebastian Baez (ARG)

The program of the Suzanne-Lenglen court

From 11 a.m.

  • Elias Ymer (SWE) – Casper Ruud (NOR, seeded no 4)
  • Rebeka Masarova (ESP) – Coco Gauff (USA, series no.o 6)
  • Elena Rybakina (KAZ, seeded no 4) – Brenda Fruhvirtova (RTC)
  • Richard Gasquet (FRA) – Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)
See also  This is why wandering with your mind can be good for you

The program of the Simonne-Mathieu court

From 11 a.m.

  • Anhelina Kalinina (UKR, seeded no 25) – Diane Parry (FRA)
  • Alexander Zverev (GER, seeded no 22) – Lloyd Harris (AFS)
  • Holger Rune (DAN, seeded no 6) – Christopher Eubanks (EU)
  • Victoria Azarenka (seeded no 18) – Bianca Andreescu (CAN)

The program of the court no 14

From 11 a.m.

  • Rebecca Peterson (SWE) – Fiona Ferro (FRA)
  • Hugo Gaston (FRA) – Alex Molcan (SVQ)
  • Clara Burel (FRA) – Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)
  • Michael Mmoh (US) – Taylor FRITZ (US, series n.o 9)

The program of the court no 7

From 11 a.m.

  • Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) – Genaro Alberto Olivieri (ARG)
  • Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) – Barbora Krejcikova (RTC, tête de série no 13)
  • Quentin Halys (FRA) – Guido Pella (ARG)
  • Erika Andreeva – Emma Navarro (EU)

The program of the court no 6

From 11 a.m.

  • Tommy Paul (EU, serial number no 16) – Dominic Stricker (SUI)
  • Selena Janicijevic (FRA) – Océane Dodin (FRA)
  • Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) – Gregoire Barrère (FRA)
  • Petra Martic (CRO) – Shelby Rogers (US, serial no.o 32)

The program of the court no 8

From 11 a.m.

  • Andrea Vavassori (ITA) – Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB, seed no 31)
  • Lin Zhu (CHI) – Lauren Davis (EU)
  • Thiago Monteiro (BRA) – Yannick Hanfmann (ALL)

The program of the court no 9

From 11 a.m.

  • Yoshihito Nishioka (JAP, tête de série no 27) – JJ Wolf (USA)

The program of the court no 10

From 11 a.m.

  • Mirra Andreeva – Alison Riske-amritraj (EU)
  • Olga Danilovic (SRB) – Kateryna Baindl (UKR)

The program of the court no 11

From 11 a.m.

  • Xinyu Wang (CHI) – Marie Bouzkova (RTC, seeded no 31)
  • Alexander Bublik (KAZ) – Giulio Zeppieri (ITA)
See also  Basket Valbelluna, debut with a bang. With Motta he suffers but does not give up

The program of the court no 12

From 11 a.m.

  • Max Purcell (AUS) – Jordan Thompson (AUS)
  • Arantxa Rus (PB) – Julia Grabher (AUT)
  • Francisco Cerundolo (ARG, seeded no 23) – Jaume Munar (ESP)
  • Ylena In-Albon (SUI) – Claire Liu (EU)

The program of the court no 13

From 11 a.m.

  • Nicolas Jarry (CHI) – Hugo Dellien (BOL)
  • Linda Noskova (RTC) – Danka Kovinic (MNE)
  • Sorana Cirstea (ROU) -Jasmine Paolini (ITA)
  • Timofey Skatov (KAZ) – Grigor Dimitrov (BUL, seeded no 28)

Service Sports

You may also like

The revelry of Leverkusen, the bunk for Budapest,...

The Miami Heat will play the NBA Finals...

It’s an upward kick, said Lehečka after the...

Also present at the Granfondo Stelvio Santini is...

Miami parries Boston attack in NBA semifinals

Running in zone 3: the gray area of...

in race-7 the Heat celebrate

Řezníček will have no shortage of offers from...

Sampdoria, chants against Ferrero and Garrone before the...

Austrian duel in the first double round –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy