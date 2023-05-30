Cybersecurity, Ibm reaches out to schools: 5 million for training

Cyberattacks, including those of the type ransomwareand, they also threaten the schools and for this Ibm will offer 5 million dollars in skills and tools to some institutes on a global scale. Funds are disbursed within the program Ibm Education security preparedness grants, born in 2021. Le application for schools they are already open.

Grants worth $500,000 each will be assigned to six school districts in the United States and another four in the rest of the world.

The program has evolved from the point of view of the technologies covered by the training for pupils and teachers: the offer in the field Ibm SkillsBuild is now extensive on current topics such as l’artificial intelligence in support of cybersicurezza.

Ransomware alert in schools

Il ransomware it will be one of the focuses of IBM’s activity for the world of education. Criminal actions are not only more frequent, but more advanced: Hackers have managed to reduce the time it takes to deploy attacks from over 2 months to just under 4 days between 2019 and 2021, according to the study “Ibm X- Force threat intelligence 2023”.

Top 5 cyber threats and how to counter them

In 2022, the share of cybersecurity incidents observed in the education sector more than doubled year-over-year, posting the largest year-over-year increase of any industry.

“Hackers continue to attack the education sector, but many of these institutions have limited resources to devote to security,” he said. Andy Piazza, Global Head of Threat intelligence, Ibm Security X-Force. “To date, this program has helped more than 350,000 students in schools in the United States and some other countries, thanks to IBM Service Corps that supported them in recovering from ransomware attacks, in strengthening their security against future attacks and in prevention”.

The IBM Service Corps

I IBM Service Corps volunteersteams of experts who support end users on cybersecurity issues, will use their professional skills to help schools establish programs to address cybersecurity resiliency. Each selected school will receive:

incident response plans e playbook ransomware,

programs to respond to the need to update operating systems,

strategic communication plans to be used in response to cyber incidents, e

training and digital credentials through IBM SkillsBuild on topics such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, and additional benefits such as privileged access to IBM mentors, teacher training and toolkits and personalized learning paths.

The cybersecurity and AI skills gap

“The cybersecurity and AI skills gap is a growing challenge that requires immediate attention,” he said. Justina Nixon – Saintil, Ibm Chief impact officer. “To address this challenge and foster awareness in schools around the world, IBM is awarding Education Security Grants. This year, we’re excited to expand the program to offer the benefits of IBM SkillsBuild training on topics such as artificial intelligence and information securitycto all students and teachers”.

In 2022 and 2021, outside the United States, they have received grants from the Dublin City Educational Training Boardin Ireland, and the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial intelligence in the United Arab Emirates.

Those who have already received IBM Education security preparedness grants encourage other schools to apply. “With IBM’s assistance, we have enhanced our information security incident response plan and used it to better prepare to handle incidents in the future,” said Robert Losinski, information security manager at the public schools of IBM. Denver. “Attackers are targeting schools because many lack mature security structures to effectively defend against ransomware and other cybercrimes. Getting professional assistance in expanding your cybersecurity program will really help you identify the most critical areas to protect”

The high schools which they are interested can apply by 23 June 2023 Who.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED