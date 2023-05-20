De Laurentiis and the background on Spalletti: “He scared me…”

Luciano Spalletti’s future is increasingly distant from Naples after the words of the president Aurelio De Laurentiis which, on the sidelines ofthe presentation of commemorative medal for the tricolor at the headquarters of the State Mint, he said “You shouldn’t clip anyone’s wings” suggesting that the blue coach is destined to say goodbye. For this reason it is already a hunt for the name of the substitute with many candidates starting from Antonio Conte.

De Laurentiis and the “fright” due to Spalletti

But there have been many statements made a Sky Sport from the number one of the club who, speaking of Spalletti, also revealed a background relating to the past: “Qhen he was in Russia and was about to go to Roma and Inter how many times did I pay court to him? Many. Sometimes he came to see me in the office disguised so as not to be recognized, sometimes he scared me because I thought he was someone who wanted to attack me because I didn’t recognize him“.