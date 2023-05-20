Home » De Laurentiis and the background on Spalletti: “He scared me…”
World

De Laurentiis and the background on Spalletti: “He scared me…”

by admin
De Laurentiis and the background on Spalletti: “He scared me…”

The editorial staff Saturday 20 May 2023, 11:37

Luciano Spalletti’s future is increasingly distant from Naples after the words of the president Aurelio De Laurentiis which, on the sidelines ofthe presentation of commemorative medal for the tricolor at the headquarters of the State Mint, he said “You shouldn’t clip anyone’s wings” suggesting that the blue coach is destined to say goodbye. For this reason it is already a hunt for the name of the substitute with many candidates starting from Antonio Conte.

De Laurentiis and the “fright” due to Spalletti

But there have been many statements made a Sky Sport from the number one of the club who, speaking of Spalletti, also revealed a background relating to the past: “Qhen he was in Russia and was about to go to Roma and Inter how many times did I pay court to him? Many. Sometimes he came to see me in the office disguised so as not to be recognized, sometimes he scared me because I thought he was someone who wanted to attack me because I didn’t recognize him“.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  New Jersey Governor’s Election Murphy Wins Challenger Index County Results Undecided | New Jersey| Murphy| Governor Election| Democratic Party|

You may also like

The Pope entrusts Cardinal Zuppi with a mission...

floods in Piedmont, one dead in Reggio Calabria

ŽRK Hadžići and ŽRK Grude in the BIH...

Apartments on the second floor the most profitable...

We with Italy in strong Sicilian colors Saverio...

Book Fair, Minister Roccella contested: blitz of feminists...

Zorannah completely undressed Fun

Leipzig Bayern 3:1 Bundesliga Round 33 | Sports

“The climate has changed and we mistreat the...

Ortigia also wins the second match against Telimar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy