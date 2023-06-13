“De tot el món”, first preview of Ginestà’s fourth album

Júlia and Pau Serrasolsas have premiered this past weekend “De tot el món”, which will be the first advance song of their fourth full-length. Although we will have to wait a long time to listen to this new album, since it is not scheduled until the beginning of 2024. For now, let’s enjoy a demonstration of the sound towards which Ginestà is directing its next steps. This is the group’s first material for the label Halley Records.

“De tot el món” is a song that speaks of love and also of gratitude to all the people who have listened and accompanied them up to their present moment. It is a way of underlining the path traveled so far and how they have arrived at this new way of dealing with their current sound.

Ginestà have been working as a band for less than five years, with a formation in which the Serrasolsas brothers are accompanied by the guitarist Andrea Puig and the drummer and producer Xicu, responsible for the production of “De tot el món” along with Genius Trani.

