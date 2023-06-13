Millions of patients affected: Almost all pharmacies will close on June 14th

Berlin – Most German pharmacies will close tomorrow, Wednesday. In a recent survey by aposcope’s market research specialists, 88 percent of senior pharmacists declared that they wanted to completely close their pharmacy on June 14. Another 6 percent would like to close the pharmacy at least temporarily. This means that many medicines can only be redeemed via night and emergency pharmacies.

Up to four million people visit the almost 18,000 pharmacies in Germany every day. Many pharmacies have been informing their customers about the walkout and the reasons for the protests for days and have advised them to procure urgent medicines in good time. The results of the aposcope survey coincide with other regional surveys of the past few days. The protest movement has thus once again gained significant momentum in the last 72 hours.

