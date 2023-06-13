The General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council issued the “Opinions on Building a Quality and Balanced Basic Public Education Service System”_Southern Net

Recently, the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council issued the “Opinions on Building a High-quality and Balanced Basic Public Education Service System” and issued a notice requiring all regions and departments to implement it in light of their actual conditions.

The full text of “Opinions on Building a Quality and Balanced Basic Public Education Service System” is as follows.

In order to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, accelerate the equalization of national basic public services, and build a high-quality and balanced basic public education service system, the following opinions are hereby offered.

1. General requirements

Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the party’s education policy, adhere to the people-centered approach, serve the country’s strategic needs, focus on the urgent needs and expectations of the people, and take public welfare and high-quality balance as the basic direction , improve the level of basic public education services in an all-round way, accelerate the construction of a strong education country, and run education that satisfies the people.

Adhere to priority guarantees, and give priority to guaranteeing basic public education services in terms of economic and social development planning, financial capital investment, and public resource allocation. Adhere to the government’s primary responsibility, try our best, do what we can, step by step, make dynamic adjustments, and continuously increase financial input. Persist in making up for shortcomings, continue to improve school-running conditions, pay more attention to connotative development, and promote basic public education services that cover all people and are of high quality and balanced. Adhere to reform and innovation, continue to deepen comprehensive reform, break down institutional barriers, optimize resource allocation methods, strengthen the key role of teachers, and strengthen the standardization, professionalization, and legalization of basic public education services.

By 2027, a high-quality and balanced basic public education service system will be initially established, the total supply will be further expanded, the supply structure will be further optimized, and the level of equalization will be significantly improved. By 2035, the school conditions, teaching staff, funding, and governance system of compulsory education schools will meet the needs of a strong education country, and the balanced development of compulsory education in cities (prefectures, states, and leagues) will be significantly improved. Most counties (cities, districts, and banners) will ) to achieve high-quality and balanced compulsory education, school-age students enjoy fair and high-quality basic public education services, and the overall level has entered the forefront of the world.

2. Fully guarantee the high-quality and balanced development of compulsory education

1. Promote coordinated regional development. Focus on promoting the standardization of school construction, and accelerate the narrowing of regional education gaps. Continue to increase support for difficult areas in the central and western regions. Provincial governments should focus on promoting the narrowing of school-running conditions and level gaps among different cities, counties, and districts within the province. Municipal governments should give full play to the role of regional economic centers, and focus on economic Less-developed counties and districts are inclined; the national and provincial levels establish a tracking and evaluation and regular scheduling mechanism for school-running conditions in economically underdeveloped counties and districts, and urge local governments to strengthen work coordination and earnestly cover the bottom line of school-running conditions. Implement the standardization construction project of compulsory education schools, improve the specific standards for running compulsory education schools, establish school standardization construction ledgers, increase efforts and coordinate the implementation of projects such as improving weak links in compulsory education and improving capabilities, and promoting education to strengthen the country, and promote compulsory education schools. Construction, security construction, teaching equipment, digital basic environment, school class size, teacher staffing and other school-running conditions meet the prescribed standards, effectively improve the school’s teaching life and safety conditions, and strengthen the construction of the campus cultural environment. While promoting the standardization of school construction, all regions can support schools to appropriately expand classroom learning activity space and sports venues in light of actual conditions, and provide non-boarding schools with conditions for students to eat and have lunch breaks. Vigorously promote the national education digitalization strategy action, promote the integration of campus wired, wireless, and Internet of Things, build a high-speed campus network, and realize class communication. Implement the relevant regulations of the central government on the staffing standards and overall management of primary and secondary schools, ensure that the staffing of primary and secondary schools at the county level fully meets the basic national standards, and allocate sufficient teachers according to the national curriculum plan, especially strengthening ideological and political courses, physical education, etc. , aesthetic education, labor education and mental health education, special education teachers. Each region formulates and implements plans for teacher development and promotion, vigorously cultivates a team of high-quality professional teachers, and significantly expands the total number of outstanding backbone teachers; developed regions are not allowed to grab excellent principals and teachers from the central, western and northeastern regions.

2. Promote the overall development of urban and rural areas. Focus on promoting the integration of urban and rural education, and accelerate the narrowing of the urban-rural education gap within the county. To adapt to the national population development strategy, serve the rural revitalization strategy, and the new urbanization strategy, promote the development of urban and rural compulsory education as a whole with urban belts, and effectively solve the problems of urban congestion and rural weakness. Establish a basic public education service supply mechanism that coordinates with changes in the resident population, and allocate educational resources according to the actual size of the serving population. All provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the central government) should formulate standards for the allocation of degrees for compulsory education in cities and towns, cities and counties should plan rationally and ensure sufficient land for construction, strictly implement the regulations on the construction of schools for new residential quarters, accelerate the expansion of urban schools, and effectively solve the problem of concentrated population influx into regional education Conflict between supply and demand of resources. Take the transformation of students’ school paths and the traffic environment around the campus as an important task of urban planning and construction, and pay close attention to the transformation in place. Prioritize the development of rural education, improve the long-term mechanism for controlling dropouts and guaranteeing schooling, strengthen the annual monitoring of the consolidation of compulsory education, and continue to improve the consolidation level of nine-year compulsory education; scientifically formulate urban and rural school layout plans, further strengthen the construction of boarding schools, and run necessary rural primary schools. Large-scale schools; comprehensively promote the construction of urban and rural school communities, improve the support and incentive mechanism for urban and rural schools, and ensure that rural schools are supported by urban schools; strengthen the construction of national primary and secondary school smart education platforms, and build an interconnected, co-constructed and shared digital education resource platform The system provides a series of high-quality education and teaching resources that cover moral, intellectual, physical, aesthetic and labor education, innovates the presentation of digital educational resources, effectively expands the coverage of high-quality educational resources, and serves rural and remote areas to improve the quality of education.

3. Accelerate the balanced development of schools. Focus on promoting the balance of teacher allocation, and accelerate the reduction of the quality gap between schools. Improve the management methods and operating mechanism of group school running and school district system, promote the close integration of inter-school management, teaching, teaching and research, strengthen high-quality drive, complementary advantages, and resource sharing, and accelerate the realization of high-quality balance between schools within the group and within the school district. Lay the foundation for high-quality and balanced development of education. Promote the growth of new high-quality schools and run schools that are “at the doorstep” of the masses. Implement the action plan for the orderly exchange and rotation of principals and teachers, scientifically promote the management reform of “county-managed and school-employment” for teachers, and improve the security and incentive mechanism for exchange and rotation based on the actual conditions of different regions such as cities and rural areas. Teaching in weak schools for more than 1 year is a necessary condition for applying for senior professional titles, and more than 3 years is a priority for selecting principals of primary and secondary schools, and promotes the flow of outstanding principals and key teachers to rural schools and schools with weak school conditions; in principle, continuous teaching in the same school reaches Principals and outstanding key teachers with a certain number of years should be given priority in exchange and rotation. Each region should take counties (cities, districts, and banners) as units to formulate specific implementation plans for exchange and rotation of principals and outstanding key teachers, so as to accelerate the realization of inter-school inter-school rotation within the county. Teachers are allocated in a balanced manner, and schools that train and deliver outstanding backbone teachers are rewarded and supported, and principals and teachers who have made outstanding contributions are given preference in the evaluation and commendation work at all levels, and are commended and rewarded in accordance with relevant national regulations. Actively explore the establishment of a trainee training system for newly recruited teachers in schools with a high level of education. Focus on new courses, new teaching materials, new methods, and new technologies, increase the implementation of the “National Training Plan”, promote the training of principals and teachers in provinces, cities, counties, and schools, optimize the training program and curriculum system for normal students, and develop artificial intelligence Promote the construction of the teacher team, and comprehensively improve the principal’s ability to run schools and the level of teacher education and teaching. Support teachers to innovate teaching methods, carry out in-depth selection of excellent courses, vigorously promote the application of excellent teaching results, and improve teachers’ digital literacy and information technology application capabilities. Build a national basic education management service platform to improve digital management level and management efficiency. Improve the school management and compulsory education quality evaluation system, and actively carry out the creation, supervision, evaluation and identification of high-quality and balanced compulsory education in county areas.

4. Guarantee the fair development of groups. Focusing on promoting the institutionalization of educational care, we will accelerate the narrowing of the education gap among groups. Comprehensively promote the compulsory education entrance examination-free nearby enrollment policy and the simultaneous enrollment policy of public and private schools to ensure that children of different groups of school age receive compulsory education equally. Improve the residence permit application policy for flexible employment personnel and new employment forms of workers, improve the enrollment guarantee policy for the children of the agricultural transfer population based on the residence permit, and include the children of the migrant population into the scope of compulsory education in the place of inflow, mainly in public schools. Improve the precise screening mechanism for orphans, de facto unsupported children, left-behind children in rural areas, and children in difficulties, strengthen education guarantees and care and protection, give priority to ensuring boarding, transportation, and nutritional needs, and strengthen humanistic care and psychological counseling; Basic learning and living needs. Strengthen the construction of special education schools at the compulsory education stage and regular school attendance in regular schools, and improve the special education service mechanism for children with vision, hearing, speech, body, intelligence, spirit, multiple disabilities and other special needs. Adhere to accurate analysis of academic conditions, comprehensively establish a school assistance system for students with learning difficulties, improve the personalized training mechanism for all students, and optimize the environmental conditions for cultivating innovative talents. Speed ​​up the construction of psychological counseling rooms in schools, and effectively strengthen students’ mental health education. Improve the guarantee mechanism for specialized education. All provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the central government) build necessary specialized schools for compulsory education as needed, and strengthen the education and correction of underage students with serious misbehavior.

5. Accelerate the development of education in ethnic minority areas. Comprehensively improve the conditions for running schools in ethnic minority areas, and improve the overall level of running schools. Strengthen the construction of teachers in ethnic minority areas, strengthen special training in ideological and political quality, national common language, subject professionalism, education and teaching ability, etc., increase the “special post plan”, “national training plan” and other projects in favor of ethnic minority areas, Promote the “group-style” support work for educational talents, guide and support outstanding teachers to help and teach in schools in ethnic minority areas. Incorporate the publicity and education of the awareness of the Chinese nation community into the whole process of school education, and build a solid ideological foundation for the Chinese nation community among teachers and students of all ethnic groups.

6. Improve the level of financial security. Always adhere to compulsory education as the top priority of education investment, earnestly implement government responsibilities, and gradually increase the level of funding guarantees. Insist on compulsory education Degrees are mainly offered by public schools. Optimize the use structure of education funds, increase investment in education, teaching and teacher team building, guarantee teachers’ salaries and benefits in accordance with the law, and promote the quality and balanced development of compulsory education. Fully implement the living subsidy policy for rural teachers, strengthen the responsibilities of local entities, improve the living subsidy methods for rural teachers, and implement differentiated subsidies according to the degree of difficulty; accelerate the construction of turnover dormitories for rural school teachers in difficult and remote areas, and bring qualified rural school teachers into the local government housing security system. Qualified areas can provide schools with services such as security, canteens, dormitory management, and medical and health care through government purchase services. Strengthen the construction of labor practice, off-campus activities, research practice, popular science education bases, family education guidance service centers, parent schools, and service stations, and improve the school-family-social collaborative education mechanism.

3. Vigorously improve the level of assistance that should be given to students from families with financial difficulties

7. Ensure full coverage of financial aid for students from families with financial difficulties. Improve the student financial aid system covering the whole school period. Establish and improve the early childhood funding system, and effectively ensure that children from families with financial difficulties receive inclusive preschool education by reducing or exempting child care fees. Adhere to and improve the policy of “two exemptions and one subsidy” for compulsory education, exempt students from tuition and miscellaneous fees, provide free textbooks, and provide living subsidies for students from families with financial difficulties; thoroughly implement the nutrition improvement plan for students in rural compulsory education, and provide nutritious meal subsidies for students in the implementation areas . Provide national bursaries and exemption from tuition and miscellaneous fees to eligible high school students from families with financial difficulties. Provide national bursaries and tuition exemptions to qualified secondary vocational education students. Priority is given to children with disabilities from families with financial difficulties in the scope of funding, and subsidies for special school supplies, education and training, and transportation expenses for disabled students. According to the level of economic and social development and the state’s financial situation, comprehensively considering changes in commodity prices and living costs, improve the dynamic adjustment mechanism of funding standards, and help students from families with financial difficulties successfully complete their studies.

8. Improving the level of precision in student aid. Relying on the government affairs data sharing and exchange platform, strengthen the data sharing and exchange between departments such as education, civil affairs, agriculture and rural areas, and the Disabled Persons’ Federation, improve the identification basis and working procedures for students from families with financial difficulties, improve the accuracy of identification of students with financial difficulties and the convenience of applying in different places, Continuously improve the funding mechanism, fully implement the funding policy for students from families with financial difficulties, and earnestly help as much as possible. Promote the differential determination of funding ratios and standards in each region based on the level of economic development, financial status, and distribution of students from families with financial difficulties in the area under their jurisdiction. Further consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, maintain the overall stability and effective connection of student aid policies, and pay special attention to the children who are the objects of dynamic monitoring to prevent returning to poverty. Strengthen the publicity of student financial aid policies to ensure that financial aid information is open and transparent.

4. Make overall plans for other basic public services for students

9. Strengthen student health services. Strengthen school health systems and capacity building. Establish student health files and gradually realize the connection with preschool health files. Provide students with services such as health education, health consultation, and health science popularization, and teach targeted health knowledge and health skills that suit the characteristics and needs of students. Establish a monitoring platform for students’ physical fitness and health status, and release data on students’ health literacy levels every year. Do a good job in publicizing knowledge of student vaccination, prevention and control of infectious diseases, and prevention of public health emergencies. Conduct regular inspections on the prevention and control of infectious diseases in schools, guide schools to set up health propaganda columns, and conduct professional training for school doctors and health teachers. Regularly provide food safety risk monitoring, follow-up evaluation and other services for school canteens and meals, and catering places around the campus. Establish and improve the regular screening assessment, early identification and intervention mechanism for students’ mental health problems.

10. Enrich public cultural and sports services. Give full play to the important role of public cultural, sports and science popularization resources in educating people, implement the policy of free opening of museums, memorial halls, public libraries, art galleries, and cultural centers (stations) to students according to regulations, and conditional public sports facilities, science and technology museums and various science popularization The educational base is open to students free of charge or with low fees. Properly extend the opening hours during national statutory holidays and school winter and summer vacations, and add cultural, sports and popular science activities suitable for students. Innovate and carry out excellent film into the campus activities, and ensure that every primary and middle school student watches excellent films at least twice a semester.

11. Do a good job in employment and entrepreneurship services for graduates. Strengthen career education and employment and entrepreneurship guidance for school graduates, build a high-quality employment service platform, provide employment and entrepreneurship and labor employment policies and regulations consultation, release human resource supply and demand, market wage prices, trainee positions and other employment information, and provide new graduates with needs Provide students with services such as internship practice and employment assistance, and carry out graduation registration. Provide mobile personnel file management services for unemployed college graduates and technical secondary school graduates, college graduates who study abroad (outside) at their own expense, and those who go abroad (outside) for private purposes. Vocational training subsidies, vocational skills appraisal subsidies and living allowances are given to qualified graduates who participate in vocational skills training.

5. Conscientiously do a good job in organizing and implementing

To strengthen the overall leadership of the party, party committees and governments at all levels should build a high-quality and balanced basic public education service system as a major livelihood project to achieve common prosperity, and put it on the important agenda of party committees and governments. Strengthen provincial-level overall planning, give full play to the role of municipal governments, implement county-based management responsibilities, formulate work implementation plans, establish departmental coordination mechanisms, consolidate departmental responsibilities, form work synergy, and ensure that various policies and measures are implemented. Deepen the construction of experimental areas for comprehensive reform of basic education, and strengthen regional coordination and reform efforts. At the same time, further increase support for inclusive non-basic public education services, improve the guarantee mechanism for inclusive preschool education, improve the level of running high schools in county areas, and improve the overall ability of public education services. Adopt financial subsidies, service charges or agency charges to raise after-school service funds for compulsory education, enrich high-quality after-school service resources, and strengthen the function of after-school education. All regions and departments should increase the intensity of policy publicity and interpretation, timely summarize and widely publicize typical experience and implementation results, and form a good atmosphere in which the whole society cares about and supports education.