Deadly Heatwave Claims Lives of 17 in South Korea

At least 17 people in South Korea have died due to high temperatures and heat over the weekend, according to the Yonhap News Agency. The majority of the victims were elderly individuals who were working in the fields when they succumbed to the extreme heat. Their bodies were discovered with high body temperatures.

South Korea has been experiencing a wave of high temperatures in recent days, affecting regions such as Gyeongsang-do, Chungcheong-do, Gyeonggi-do, and Jeollabuk-do. The Korea Meteorological Administration has predicted that the hot weather will persist until early August.

Data released by the Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that a total of 73 cases of heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke, have been reported nationwide as of 16:00 local time on the 30th. On the 29th alone, six people were suspected to have died from heat stroke.

These incidents serve as a reminder for individuals to take precautions during extreme weather conditions. It is important to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day, and seek shelter in cool locations as needed.

Source: Xinhua Net

