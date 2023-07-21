Title: Deadly Shooting Casts Shadow Over Women’s World Cup Opening in New Zealand

Subtitle: Despite the tragedy, the tournament begins as planned

Excitement and expectations were running high in New Zealand for the start of the Women’s World Cup when a deadly act of violence cast a shadow over the sporting event. Just hours before the opening ceremony and the first game of the tournament, an armed subject killed two people in a building under construction in downtown Auckland, triggering a strong police operation.

Despite the attack, the World Cup, co-organized by New Zealand and Australia, started as planned. New Zealand’s match against Norway began with a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the shooting, a somber tribute mirrored in the match between Australia and Ireland.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims, saying: “The whole nation mourns with you.”

1. What happened?

The shooting occurred in the morning, at the start of rush hour in New Zealand’s largest city, just a few kilometers away from the Eden Park Stadium where the New Zealand and Norwegian teams were set to play. Authorities swiftly responded to the emergency, and according to the police account, the shooter entered a building under construction and opened fire with a shotgun. Despite the efforts of the police, the attacker managed to kill two people before being confronted and eventually found dead.

Sheriff Andrew Coster praised the officers for their courageous response, noting that one officer was injured during the exchange of gunfire. In addition to the three deaths, at least five people were injured, including a critically wounded police officer who has since been reported as stable.

2. What is known about the attacker and his motivation?

The assailant, described as a 24-year-old male who worked on the construction site, had been sentenced to house arrest with permission to work on the construction. He did not possess a license for the weapon used in the attack. Authorities believe that the attacker’s motivations are linked to labor issues and personal problems, rather than being connected to the World Cup, politics, or ideology.

Both the police and Prime Minister Hipkins emphasized that there is no significant threat to national security and that it is safe to attend the games.

3. What measures have the authorities taken?

Following the incident, authorities heightened security in Auckland, where several participating teams are staying, including the defending champions, the USA. Armed police officers and vehicles patrolled the area, and parts of the city were temporarily closed off. The government has also announced an extensive review of possible security failures surrounding the attack.

4. What did FIFA say?

FIFA, the international governing body for soccer, expressed its concern over the incident, particularly because it occurred close to where the Norwegian team was staying. However, they assured the public that the opening match at Eden Park would proceed as planned. FIFA officials have been in constant contact with the affected teams and local authorities.

5. What happened in the Christchurch attack?

The shooting in Auckland was the first major incident of its kind in New Zealand since the Christchurch massacre in 2019. In that attack, a white supremacist targeted Muslims praying at two mosques, leaving 51 people dead and 40 injured. New Zealand subsequently implemented strict new gun laws, including a ban on most semi-automatic rifles.

While this latest tragedy has shaken New Zealand, the nation remains resilient as it showcases its commitment to hosting a successful Women’s World Cup tournament.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on the content provided in the given excerpts and may be subject to change as more details emerge.

