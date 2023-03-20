by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

“Our battle against the cost of flights continues. The connections from Catania and Palermo to Milan and Rome will start from June 1, managed by Aeroitalia, which has already sold 3-4 thousand tickets at fair fares. Finally there…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Dear flights, Schifani’s attack on Ita, “Sicilians cannot cover his losses” appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».