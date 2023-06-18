Death of cyclist Rebellin, truck driver who hit him arrested in Germany

More than six months after the accident that killed former cyclist Davide Rebellin, the truck driver who hit him was arrested. It was November 30 last year when Wolfgang Rieke, a 62-year-old German haulier, overwhelmed and killed the 51-year-old former champion. The lorry driver is now in custody in the Münster prison, in Germany, following the European arrest warrant requested by the Vicenza gip. According to the ordinance, as stated in the note from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Rebellin’s death “is to be attributed exclusively to a plurality of behavioral norms on the part of Rieke”.