Death of cyclist Rebellin, truck driver who hit him arrested in Germany
World

Death of cyclist Rebellin, truck driver who hit him arrested in Germany

Death of cyclist Rebellin, truck driver who hit him arrested in Germany

More than six months after the accident that killed former cyclist Davide Rebellin, the truck driver who hit him was arrested. It was November 30 last year when Wolfgang Rieke, a 62-year-old German haulier, overwhelmed and killed the 51-year-old former champion. The lorry driver is now in custody in the Münster prison, in Germany, following the European arrest warrant requested by the Vicenza gip. According to the ordinance, as stated in the note from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Rebellin’s death “is to be attributed exclusively to a plurality of behavioral norms on the part of Rieke”.

Who was Rebellion

Former cyclist Davide Rebellin was 51 when he was hit by a truck while training on his bike in Montebello Vicentino. Rebellin had had a long career with his bicycle: an edition of the Amstel Gold Race, a Liège-Bastogne-Liège and a stage from the Giro d’Italia among his most important victories.




