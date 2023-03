NEW YORK – Not everyone will want to see someone shoot a condemned man in the chest, executing him, but the scene may become less rare. And above all legal. L‘Idaho has been added to Mississippi, Utah, Oklahoma e South Carolinaamong the states that provide for the firing squad.

A law has been passed that goes back two hundred years. The defenders of the breakthrough, including some judges of the Supreme Courtargue that shooting an inmate will be less cruel and painful than injection