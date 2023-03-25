Home Sports 37+14 for Davis, the Lakers impact their season. OKC ko
37+14 for Davis, the Lakers impact their season. OKC ko

37+14 for Davis, the Lakers impact their season. OKC ko

Anthony Davis had 37 points and 14 rebounds, while Dennis Schröder had 13 of his 21 total in the fourth quarter to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a crucial playoff hopeful 116-111 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lonnie Walker scored 20 points for the Lakers, who won their third straight game, as they tied Minnesota for seventh in the Western league table, despite the absences of LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell through injuries.

The Lakers (37-37) hit .500 for the first time this year, off a 2-10 start to the season, but improved to 12-6 after the trade deadline.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey each scored 27 points for Oklahoma City (36-38).

