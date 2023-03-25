The Environmental and Ecological Protection group of the National Police in Valledupar captured a man on Avenida 450 Años, who was in charge of a horse and this animal showed signs of abuse.

The authorities identified the subject as Henry Villalobos, who was caught using the horse as an animal-drawn vehicle. The uniformed officers, noticing the difficulties with which the animal was walking, proceeded to verify its physical condition, observing multiple lacerations (wounds, peeling), apparently caused by excess load and the harness with which it pulls the cart.

Due to the above, he is made aware of his rights that assist him as a captured person, and later he is transferred to the URI facilities, where he must respond as allegedly responsible for the crime against life, physical and emotional integrity of animals.

