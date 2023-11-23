deaths and attacks in Gaza, news and more

IDF Strikes Back After Hezbollah Launches Attacks on Israeli Military Base

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched a counterattack after Hezbollah fired 48 rockets at an Israeli infantry unit headquarters at the Ein Zeitim military base near Safed, in northern Israel. The Lebanese militant group also targeted Israeli Merkava tanks near Al-Raheb and infantry forces in the area.

In response, the IDF intercepted several of the rocket launches and launched attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure and rocket launch sites in Lebanon. The military used helicopters, fighter jets, and the ‘Iron Sting’ weapons system to target the group’s military infrastructure.

During this round of hostilities, the Lebanese state news agency reported the highest number of Israeli artillery fire and airstrikes in southern Lebanon. Several towns along the border were attacked by Israeli artillery.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed paramilitary group, has expressed support for Palestinians and condemned Israel’s offensive in Gaza. However, skirmishes on the Israel-Lebanon border have increased since Hamas launched attacks on Israel in October.

The increase in deadly crossfire has raised concerns about the potential for a broader conflict in the Middle East. International attention is closely focused on the situation, as tensions continue to escalate.

