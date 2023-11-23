PE orders extradition to the United States of two Dominicans | AlMomento.net

Dominican Republic Orders Extradition of Two Citizens to the United States

SANTO DOMINGO – The Dominican Republic’s Executive Branch has taken the decision to extradite two of its citizens, Elyn Carpio Peña and Raymer Polanco Constanzo, to the United States. This decision was announced in a statement released by the Presidency on Thursday, following the issuance of separate decrees on November 22, 2023.

Elyn Carpio Peña is facing charges of criminal conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. On the other hand, Raymer Polanco Constanzo is accused of lewd acts and incest in violation of the Laws of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

The extradition of the two individuals is a result of the strong cooperation between the Dominican Republic and the United States in matters of law enforcement and criminal justice. The decision to extradite Carpio Peña and Polanco Constanzo signifies the commitment of the Dominican government to ensuring that those accused of criminal activities face justice, regardless of their nationality.

The extradition of the two individuals is also an indication of the Dominican government’s willingness to cooperate with international authorities in combating transnational crimes such as drug trafficking and sexual offenses.

The details of the extradition process, including the timeline and logistics, have not been disclosed. It is expected that the legal proceedings will follow due process and that the rights of the accused will be respected throughout the extradition process.

The decision to extradite Elyn Carpio Peña and Raymer Polanco Constanzo to the United States underscores the significance of international cooperation in addressing cross-border criminal activities. The Dominican Republic’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and fulfilling its obligations under international law is reaffirmed through this decision.

