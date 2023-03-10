One of the best individuals in the match between Serbia and Norway does not show the white flag before leaving for the away game.

Source: MN Press

The handball team of Serbia recorded a great victory over Norway (25:24) in the qualifiers for the European Championship, but that is not the end. The phenomenal Dejan Milosavljev, one of the heroes of Novi Sad’s triumph, announced that the team of Spanish expert Toni Gerona will go for victory on Friday, when they will play against the same rival on the away field.

Milosavljev was phenomenal in SPENS – at one point, after a seven-pointer, he pulled the ball out of the goal with fantastic reflexes, and at the very end of the match he received an awkward shot. After Abelvik Red sent a shot towards the goal, the ball hit Dejan Milosavljev, one of the best Serbian players in this match, before touching the net.

“I was hit in the head by a ball. Red missed, should have kicked wide. I didn’t manage to react, but in the end we managed to win, we scored that goal. I watched the video of that match from Katovic from the World Championship. I fell in the last 20 minutes. It was better now. We played well for the whole 60 minutes, that was the key. Great atmosphere, thanks to the fans for their great support”.

The Serbian national team did not manage to beat any big team at the World Cup, but in the last few years they have taken the scalps of France, Slovenia… “Let’s not forget the Netherlands. They are also a big national team. You could see that against Croatia. We are moving forward, we are not satisfied with just this triumph, we are going to Norway to try to win. We got Norway without six players, which does not mean that we would have completely beaten another selection. It’s a sport. We don’t look at who is big and who is small, we always play with our heart for the country,” said the goalkeeper of Fuksa Berlin. Watch Uroš Borzaš’s goal with which we reached the victory: