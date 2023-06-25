Home » Dejan Radonjić close to taking over Budućnosti | Sport
The trophy coach could once again lead the team in the regional competition.

Source: MN PRESS

Montenegrin expert Dejan Radonjić, the most trophy-winning coach in the history of Crvena zvezda, could lead Budućnost next season, Radio-television of Montenegro announced. That news was published as unofficial information and a hint of the return of the trophy expert to his home club, where he became a legend as a player, and then he built a successful coaching career in “Morača”.

He has been free since parting ways with Panathinaikos last winter, and a year ago he won the triple crown with Red Star – as it turns out, at the end of his second term at Mali Kalemegdan. With the red and whites, he won as many as five “Adriatic” and Serbian titles, along with five Radivoj Korac Cup trophies, and was also the national champion of Germany with Bayern.

At the end of last season, Buducnost suddenly parted ways with Serbian coach Vladimir Jovanović after the elimination from the Eurocup and the defeat by Borac from Čačak in the end of the league part of the ABA season, and then acting Petar Mijović sat on the bench and ended the season of the team from Morača.

Radonjić led Budućnost for eight years, and after parting ways in 2013, he was linked with his parent club several times, but his coaching path has brought him to Zvezda twice in the last 10 years, as well as to Bayern and Panathinaikos. His arrival on the bench of the team from Podgorica would certainly herald the high ambitions of the team, which this season could not cope equally with Belgrade’s “eternal” rivals, so in the semi-finals of the playoffs, it was overheard in duels with Zvezda with convincing defeats in both matches.

