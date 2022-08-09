Home World Delivery delayed, Lebanese buyer rejects first Ukrainian grain ship
Delivery delayed, Lebanese buyer rejects first Ukrainian grain ship

Executive summary:On the 8th local time, the Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon posted on social media that Lebanese buyers refused to accept the goods carried by the first Ukrainian grain ship “RAZONI” due to delivery delays (more than 5 months).

According to a comprehensive report, on the 8th local time, the Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon posted on social media that due to the delay in delivery (more than 5 months), Lebanese buyers refused to accept the goods carried by the first Ukrainian grain ship “RAZONI”.

According to reports, the current batch of grain is looking for new buyers.

Agence France-Presse previously reported that the Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon said on the 6th that the arrival of the ship was delayed.

The ship “RAZONI”, carrying 26,000 tons of corn, is the first grain ship to leave Ukrainian ports after Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations signed an agreement on the issue of shipping agricultural products from Black Sea ports. It left the port of Odessa on the 1st, arrived in Turkish waters on the 2nd, was inspected and sailed to Lebanon.

