by palermolive.it – ​​6 hours ago

Palermo striker Edoardo Soleri spoke at the press conference after the win against Modena. “Happy to have won after a series of draws, some of which are close to us. Now we rest and then we think…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, Soleri: “Deserved victory, we are happy. Eight finals await us” appeared 6 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».