Despite the truce in Sudan, a hospital in Khartoum was bombed

The two armies fighting in Sudan have formally agreed on a new truce, but between Monday night and Tuesday in the streets of the capital Khartoum there were clashes with heavy weapons, artillery shelling and airstrikes also in the areas of the main government buildings and near to hospitals: an airstrike on the East Nile hospital area in the north of the city killed at least four people, including a child. Last Monday the regular army and the powerful Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, the two warring factions, had agreed on a truce that should have lasted at least until Wednesday, tomorrow, above all to allow the evacuation of civilians: in fact however clashes, shootings and bombings have never really stopped.

At the moment it is difficult to have certain information and civilian deaths could be even more than those confirmed. The two parties accused each other of violations: the RSF, who have taken refuge in the urban areas of the capital, have for example accused the regular army of having attacked factories and hospitals, killing and wounding dozens of civilians. It is not possible to verify the allegations, for the moment. The two warring factions are the regular army headed by the country’s president, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the RSF paramilitaries commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is also the vice president.