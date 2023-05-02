Home » eight representatives of the delegation proposed by Russia dismissed due to the criteria of neutrality
Sports

eight representatives of the delegation proposed by Russia dismissed due to the criteria of neutrality

by admin
eight representatives of the delegation proposed by Russia dismissed due to the criteria of neutrality

Eight names rejected. The International Judo Federation (IJF) announced on Tuesday 2 May that eight members of the delegation proposed by Russia to participate, under a neutral banner, in the World Judo Championships in Doha, Qatar, from 7 to 13 May, could not take part in the competition.

At issue: these eight people did not meet the conditions of neutrality issued by the International Olympic Committee (IOC); the IJF having agreed to reintegrate Russian and Belarusian athletes into its tournaments, following the recommendations of the IOC.

According to the IJF, only athletes “Employees at the Federal Sports Training Center” and those “for which no information has been identified suggesting support or views on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine” were allowed to participate in the 2023 Worlds.

Read the interview: Article reserved for our subscribers “The IOC should abandon the masquerade of ‘neutrality’ under the banner of a country’s Olympic committee”

“After thorough examination, eight members of the delegation [proposée par la Russie] were rejected”added the body, without specifying whether they are judokas, or any other member of the delegation (coaches, doctors, physiotherapists, etc.).

Boycott of Ukraine

On the IJF website dedicated to the competition, twenty “neutral individual athletes” – ten men and ten women, Russians or Belarusians – appear among the participants, including the 2021 world heavyweight vice-champion (+ 100 kg), Tamerlan Bashaev, who fell Frenchman Teddy Riner at the Tokyo Olympics, or the champion of the world 2021 – 60 kg, Yago Abuladze, registered in the category – 66 kg in Doha.

See also  Hangzhou International Golf Championship is about to start
Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers More than three-quarters of Russian medalists at the Tokyo Games fall outside the IOC’s neutrality model

The Ukrainian Judo Federation announced on Monday its withdrawal from the Worlds, due to the presence of athletes from both countries, believing that several of them had links with the army. The double world champion (2018 and 2019) of – 48 kg, Daria Bilodid, will not be there in Qatar.

The World with AFP

You may also like

Cycling: Kiesenhofer back at the Vuelta after a...

Gosens injury, injuries averted: recover for the return...

Empoli is in retreat until the next points...

cranial trauma, what happened – breaking latest news

Arsenal are about to face Chelsea at home,...

Ronaldo wants to return to Real Madrid, the...

How to bet on Horse Racing: Beginner’s guide...

Freiburg receives Leipzig for revenge

Lamine Yamal wastes security with his ‘outfit’, minutes...

Experience the trend of the Asian Games together,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy