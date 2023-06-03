destroyed a supermarket-Corriere TV

The opposition leader was convicted of corruption. His voters believe this is an attempt by the government to derail his candidacy in the 2024 election

(LaPresse) A supermarket was destroyed and turned into rubble in Dakar, the capital of Senegal. It is the result of the protests that have invaded the streets of the city. The supporters of Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and the police clashed. The toll is 16 dead. Sonko, leader of the PASTEF party, was convicted Thursday of corruption but was acquitted of raping a woman and threatening her with death. The 43-year-old from Thiès finished third in the 2019 presidential elections in Senegal and is especially popular among the younger crowd. Supporters of him believe that his legal problems are due to an attempt by the Senegalese government to derail his candidacy in the 2024 elections. (LaPresse)