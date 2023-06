The stands were moving under the bouncing fans, the performance of Ondřej Perušič and David Schweiner in the Lower Vítkovice area lifted them from their seats. The Czech beach volleyball number 1s managed the French pair of Youssef Crou and Arnaud Gauthier-Rat in the quarter-finals, and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. the Ostrava Beach Pro semi-finals await them against their toughest opponents: Olympic champions Anders Mol and Christian Sörum from Norway.

