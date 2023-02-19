The owner of the “Pežo 307” car, which drove alone to Mirijeva, was found, the condition of the child (4) who was in the car is also known!

The real drama unfolded today around 3 pm in Mirijevo in Belgrade. The “Pežo 307” car went downhill by itself and hit a kiosk selling popcorn. There was a four-year-old girl in the car L.R. (4) which was transported to the Mother and Child Institute as a preventive measure.

Car owner Ana V. (26) she allegedly did not apply the parking brake when she parked the vehicle on a slope. After that, the vehicle started and gained acceleration and rushed down the promenade by the park in Mirijevo.

Kiosk worker Muamera S. (50) did not seek medical help. Fortunately, the child is not injured.

“I was walking with my son through the park, when a driverless car literally sped past me. People were screaming and running, there was a general commotion“, says one of the mothers who was on the spot.

Peugeot ran into the park in Mirijevo

