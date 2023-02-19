Home Business Starred restaurant closed due to cockroaches, but the chef does not give up: “We will reopen”
Starred restaurant closed due to cockroaches, but the chef does not give up: “We will reopen”

Starred restaurant closed due to cockroaches, but the chef does not give up: “We will reopen”

A starred restaurant in Genoa closed, the chef: “You can go wrong, but we will reopen”

Ivano Ricchebonoowner of the starred restaurant “The Cook” and chef also known to the television audience for his participation in some cooking programs, in his work as well as in life, he is a guy who likes to “put his face on”. And this time he does it after the arrival of not so happy news. A few days ago the ASL of Genova made a surprise check right in his restaurant starry, finding cockroaches and some hygienic-sanitary deficiencies, especially in the kitchen. The news immediately made the rounds of the web, the owner wanted to apologize, however reassuring customers with a “We will reopen”. The chef’s motto starred is in fact: “Those who work know it: you can make mistakes, a hiccup can happen but above all you can improve”.

After apologizing, Ricchebono wanted to explain the dynamics of the events to Il Secolo XIX: “They complained about a bit of disorder in the warehouse, because the goods had arrived and with the active service we hadn’t had a chance to sort it out yet and they found a cockroach when we were finishing the lunch service. The cockroach was not in the room, some goods had arrived e we hadn’t started cleaning yet”.

