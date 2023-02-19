Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 1-2* – 30-30 Sinner’s spectacular backhand along the line

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 1-2* – 30-15 nice acceleration of Sinner’s forward cross straight

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 1-2* – 30-0 another backhand from Sinner

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 1-2* – 15-0 backhand by Sinner

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 1-2 – Sinner attacks and catches Medvedev in counter-time with a nice crossed backhand volley

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, *0-2 – 40-15 serve-and-volley by Sinner who ends with a high cross forehand volley

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, *0-2 – 30-15 long backhand by Medvedev

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, *0-2 – 15-15 Sinner’s backhand along the line is wide, surprised by Medvedev’s deep answer

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, *0-2 – 15-0 winning service in the center of Sinner

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 0-2 – And with a winning serve from outside Medvedev goes up 2-0

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 0-1* – 40-15 Sinner’s backhand along the line ends in the corridor

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 0-1* – 30-15 another great acceleration by Medvedev, this time with a straight cross

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 0-1* – 15-15 perfect straight acceleration from Medvedev

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 0-1* – 0-15 Medvedev’s forward slap with a forehand volley is long

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 0-1 – The tape helps a backhand response of Medvedev which immediately gets the break at the start of 2nd set

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, *0-0 – 15-40 big acceleration of forehand cross narrow by Medvedev: 2 palle-break

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, *0-0 – 15-30 excellent acceleration of Medvedev’s crossed backhand

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, *0-0 – 15-15 is along the backhand from Sinner’s bottom

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, *0-0 – 15-0 attacks Sinner and closes with a smash

The second set begins – It’s 4.54 pm, at the Sinner service

Comment on the first set – An excellent Sinner, patient and incisive, is managing to get out of the web woven by Medvedev. The Russian, after a start seasoned with many mistakes, raised his level of play, recovered from 1-4 to 4-4 but then had to deal with the aggression of the South Tyrolean who courageously took the second break right on the threshold of the tie-break by placing two excellent accelerations.

Sinner-Medvedev 7-5 – And with a great forehand acceleration Sinner takes home the first set!!

Sinner-Medvedev 6-5* – 40-V opens the court with a crossed backhand and then makes the point with a smash Sinner who gets a set-point!

Sinner-Medvedev 6-5* – 40-40 attacks Medvedev but is slipped by Sinner’s backhand loop along the line

Sinner-Medvedev 6-5* – 40-30 central ace from Medvedev

Sinner-Medvedev 6-5* – 30-30 Sinner’s cross forehand on the net

Sinner-Medvedev 6-5* – 15-30 central ace from Medvedev

Sinner-Medvedev 6-5* – 0-30 long backhand by Medvedev

Sinner-Medvedev 6-5* – 0-15 recovers Medvedev Sinner’s short ball and forces the Russian to make a backhand error with a nice deep forehand

Sinner-Medvedev 6-5 – Sinner goes down to the net and closes with a perfect forehand volley

Sinner-Medvedev *5-5 – 40-15 central winning service by Sinner

Sinner-Medvedev *5-5 – 30-15 Sinner’s service and cross forehand volley

Sinner-Medvedev *5-5 – 15-15 backhand by Sinner

Sinner-Medvedev *5-5 – 15-0 first ace of the match for Sinner

Sinner-Medvedev 5-5 – With an external winning serve, Medvedev keeps the serve at 0

Sinner-Medvedev 5-4* – 40-0 another long straight from Sinner

Sinner-Medvedev 5-4* – 30-0 Sinner’s forehand response is long

Sinner-Medvedev 5-4* – 15-0 Medvedev’s external winning serve

Sinner-Medvedev 5-4 – Very tough exchange that Sinner takes home thanks to a long forehand from Medvedev

Sinner-Medvedev *4-4 – 40-30 Medvedev closes a spectacular exchange, with a short ball and a short counter-ball, with a splendid high cross-backhand volley

Sinner-Medvedev *4-4 – 40-15 is along Sinner’s crossed backhand

Sinner-Medvedev *4-4 – 40-0 Medeved’s forehand response to Sinner’s excellent first is long

Sinner-Medvedev *4-4 – 30-0 backhand from Medvedev

Sinner-Medvedev *4-4 – 15-0 forehand by Medvedev

Sinner-Medvedev 4-4 – Sinner also hits a backhand and allows Medvedev to take it back

Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – V-40 is Sinner’s forehand wide

Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – 40-40 is along Medvedev’s backhand

Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – 40-30 Sinner’s cross forehand on the net at the end of a very long exchange

Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – 30-30 Sinner’s extraordinary longline backhand response!

Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – 30-15 is along Medvedev’s straight

Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – A worker has arrived and fixed everything: the game resumes

Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – game stopped for now: the chair umpire comes down and asks some other worker on the field why the LED panel has gone out: it has become black on a green background and it annoys those playing on the opposite side of the field

Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – 30-0 ace by Medvedev. Curious curtain: with the ace Medvedev detached a panel of the advertising board that Sinner tried in vain to reattach. The orderlies came in to fix it.

Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – 15-0 winning service in the center of Medvedev

Sinner-Medvedev 4-3 – Sinner’s forward downline backhand is just wide: Medvedev recovers the break from disadvantage

Sinner-Medvedev *4-2 – 30-40 Sinner’s short ball is long and Medvedev slips it in with a precise backhand passer down the line: palla break

Sinner-Medvedev *4-2 – 30-30 attacks Sinner and closes with a jump smash!

Sinner-Medvedev *4-2 – 15-30 is Sinner’s forward backhand

Sinner-Medvedev *4-2 – 15-15 is just off the straight to come out of Sinner

Sinner-Medvedev *4-2 – 15-0 Medvedev’s forehand response is long

Sinner-Medvedev 4-2 – Service and forward backhand from Medvedev which shortens the distance

Sinner-Medvedev 4-1* – 40-30 splendid straight down the line from Medvedev’s left

Sinner-Medvedev 4-1* – 30-30 is down the forehand from Medvedev’s back

Sinner-Medvedev 4-1* – 30-15 service and cross forehand slap by Medvedev

Sinner-Medvedev 4-1* – 15-15 Medvedev’s backhand attempt on the line is on the net

Sinner-Medvedev 4-1* – 15-0 attacks Sinner but is passed by Medvedev’s great backhand down the line

Sinner-Medvedev 4-1 – And with another winning service to come out, Sinner consolidates the advantage

Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – Sinner’s V-40 outside winning service

Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – 40-40 Sinner cancels it with a nice combination of service-short ball crossed with a forehand

Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – 40-V is Sinner’s crossed backhand wide: palla-break Medvedev

Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – 40-40 another long forehand by Sinner

Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – 40-30 is along the straight of Sinner

Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – 40-15 sticks the forehand from the bottom Medvedev

Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – 30-15 straight into the net by Medvedev

Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – 15-15 Medvedev arrives on Sinner’s short ball and crosses with the forehand forcing the rival to put out the volley

Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – 15-0 straight out of the center of Sinner’s field

Sinner-Medvedev 3-1 – Medvedev attacks but on the strong forehand passer down the line he is forced to put out the backhand volley: break Sinner!

Sinner-Medvedev 2-1* – Medvedev’s cross forehand is 15-40 wide, 2 palle-break Sinner!

Sinner-Medvedev 2-1* – 15-30 Medvedev’s longline passer on Sinner’s attack is just wide

Sinner-Medvedev 2-1* – 15-15 is along Medvedev’s backhand

Sinner-Medvedev 2-1* – 15-0 central winning service by Medvedev

Sinner-Medvedev 2-1 – And with an extraordinary backhand along the line Sinner holds the serve

Sinner-Medvedev *1-1 – 40-30 attacks Sinner and closes with a perfect forehand stop-volley

Sinner-Medvedev *1-1 – 30-30 Sinner service and smash

Sinner-Medvedev *1-1 – 15-30 backhand by Sinner

Sinner-Medvedev *1-1 – 15-15 is just off the straight coming out of Sinner. The two are trading predominantly from the bottom

Sinner-Medvedev *1-1 – 15-0 backhand by Medvedev

Sinner-Medvedev 1-1 – With the first ace of the match Medvedev closes his turn at serve

Sinner-Medvedev 1-0* – 40-30 Medvedev’s crossed backhand is wide on a deep answer from Sinner

Sinner-Medvedev 1-0* – 40-15 attacks Sinner but is passed by Medvedev’s excellent cross backhand

Sinner-Medvedev 1-0* – 30-15 excellent straight acceleration from Medvedev

Sinner-Medvedev 1-0* – 15-15 Medvedev’s backhand along the line is just wide

Sinner-Medvedev 1-0* – 15-0 backhand by Sinner

Sinner-Medvedev 1-0 – The Sinner field opens and closes the game with a nice straight out

Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – V-40 serve and short forehand ball by Sinner

Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – 40-40 attacks Sinner but puts the high cross-back volley wide

Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – V-40 is just wide of Medvedev’s backhand response

Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – 40-40 a reverse from Sinner stops on the tape

Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – 40-30 straight into Sinner’s net

Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – 40-15 Medvedev’s cross forehand is wide

Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – 30-15 service and splendid forehand by Sinner

Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – 15-15 is along Medvedev’s cross backhand

Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – 0-15 Sinner’s crossed backhand is wide after a very long first exchange

The match begins – It’s 3.45 pm, at the Sinner service

The warm-up phase begins – Medvedev won the toss and decided to answer

The players enter the field – It’s 3.35 pm in Rotterdam. Particular entrance: Sinner and Medvedev entered the field in the middle of two wings of the crowd, walking down the steps of the two front stands, both holding a little girl by the hand.

Jannik Sinner challenge Daniil Medvedev in the final of the ATP 500 in Rotterdam. For the 21-year-old South Tyrolean, fresh from his success in Montpellier, this is the ninth final in his career (7 wins and 1 loss), the fifth indoors and the second in a 500 after the one played in Washington in 2021. He is the second Italian of history to reach the final in Rotterdam; in 1991 Omar Camporese prevailed in the final in three sets over Ivan Lendl. The previous four between Sinner and Medvedev, all played indoors between 2020 and 2022, were won by the Russian champion.