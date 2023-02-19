Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 1-2* – 30-30 Sinner’s spectacular backhand along the line
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 1-2* – 30-15 nice acceleration of Sinner’s forward cross straight
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 1-2* – 30-0 another backhand from Sinner
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 1-2* – 15-0 backhand by Sinner
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 1-2 – Sinner attacks and catches Medvedev in counter-time with a nice crossed backhand volley
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, *0-2 – 40-15 serve-and-volley by Sinner who ends with a high cross forehand volley
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, *0-2 – 30-15 long backhand by Medvedev
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, *0-2 – 15-15 Sinner’s backhand along the line is wide, surprised by Medvedev’s deep answer
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, *0-2 – 15-0 winning service in the center of Sinner
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 0-2 – And with a winning serve from outside Medvedev goes up 2-0
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 0-1* – 40-15 Sinner’s backhand along the line ends in the corridor
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 0-1* – 30-15 another great acceleration by Medvedev, this time with a straight cross
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 0-1* – 15-15 perfect straight acceleration from Medvedev
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 0-1* – 0-15 Medvedev’s forward slap with a forehand volley is long
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, 0-1 – The tape helps a backhand response of Medvedev which immediately gets the break at the start of 2nd set
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, *0-0 – 15-40 big acceleration of forehand cross narrow by Medvedev: 2 palle-break
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, *0-0 – 15-30 excellent acceleration of Medvedev’s crossed backhand
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, *0-0 – 15-15 is along the backhand from Sinner’s bottom
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5, *0-0 – 15-0 attacks Sinner and closes with a smash
The second set begins – It’s 4.54 pm, at the Sinner service
Comment on the first set – An excellent Sinner, patient and incisive, is managing to get out of the web woven by Medvedev. The Russian, after a start seasoned with many mistakes, raised his level of play, recovered from 1-4 to 4-4 but then had to deal with the aggression of the South Tyrolean who courageously took the second break right on the threshold of the tie-break by placing two excellent accelerations.
Sinner-Medvedev 7-5 – And with a great forehand acceleration Sinner takes home the first set!!
Sinner-Medvedev 6-5* – 40-V opens the court with a crossed backhand and then makes the point with a smash Sinner who gets a set-point!
Sinner-Medvedev 6-5* – 40-40 attacks Medvedev but is slipped by Sinner’s backhand loop along the line
Sinner-Medvedev 6-5* – 40-30 central ace from Medvedev
Sinner-Medvedev 6-5* – 30-30 Sinner’s cross forehand on the net
Sinner-Medvedev 6-5* – 15-30 central ace from Medvedev
Sinner-Medvedev 6-5* – 0-30 long backhand by Medvedev
Sinner-Medvedev 6-5* – 0-15 recovers Medvedev Sinner’s short ball and forces the Russian to make a backhand error with a nice deep forehand
Sinner-Medvedev 6-5 – Sinner goes down to the net and closes with a perfect forehand volley
Sinner-Medvedev *5-5 – 40-15 central winning service by Sinner
Sinner-Medvedev *5-5 – 30-15 Sinner’s service and cross forehand volley
Sinner-Medvedev *5-5 – 15-15 backhand by Sinner
Sinner-Medvedev *5-5 – 15-0 first ace of the match for Sinner
Sinner-Medvedev 5-5 – With an external winning serve, Medvedev keeps the serve at 0
Sinner-Medvedev 5-4* – 40-0 another long straight from Sinner
Sinner-Medvedev 5-4* – 30-0 Sinner’s forehand response is long
Sinner-Medvedev 5-4* – 15-0 Medvedev’s external winning serve
Sinner-Medvedev 5-4 – Very tough exchange that Sinner takes home thanks to a long forehand from Medvedev
Sinner-Medvedev *4-4 – 40-30 Medvedev closes a spectacular exchange, with a short ball and a short counter-ball, with a splendid high cross-backhand volley
Sinner-Medvedev *4-4 – 40-15 is along Sinner’s crossed backhand
Sinner-Medvedev *4-4 – 40-0 Medeved’s forehand response to Sinner’s excellent first is long
Sinner-Medvedev *4-4 – 30-0 backhand from Medvedev
Sinner-Medvedev *4-4 – 15-0 forehand by Medvedev
Sinner-Medvedev 4-4 – Sinner also hits a backhand and allows Medvedev to take it back
Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – V-40 is Sinner’s forehand wide
Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – 40-40 is along Medvedev’s backhand
Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – 40-30 Sinner’s cross forehand on the net at the end of a very long exchange
Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – 30-30 Sinner’s extraordinary longline backhand response!
Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – 30-15 is along Medvedev’s straight
Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – A worker has arrived and fixed everything: the game resumes
Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – game stopped for now: the chair umpire comes down and asks some other worker on the field why the LED panel has gone out: it has become black on a green background and it annoys those playing on the opposite side of the field
Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – 30-0 ace by Medvedev. Curious curtain: with the ace Medvedev detached a panel of the advertising board that Sinner tried in vain to reattach. The orderlies came in to fix it.
Sinner-Medvedev 4-3* – 15-0 winning service in the center of Medvedev
Sinner-Medvedev 4-3 – Sinner’s forward downline backhand is just wide: Medvedev recovers the break from disadvantage
Sinner-Medvedev *4-2 – 30-40 Sinner’s short ball is long and Medvedev slips it in with a precise backhand passer down the line: palla break
Sinner-Medvedev *4-2 – 30-30 attacks Sinner and closes with a jump smash!
Sinner-Medvedev *4-2 – 15-30 is Sinner’s forward backhand
Sinner-Medvedev *4-2 – 15-15 is just off the straight to come out of Sinner
Sinner-Medvedev *4-2 – 15-0 Medvedev’s forehand response is long
Sinner-Medvedev 4-2 – Service and forward backhand from Medvedev which shortens the distance
Sinner-Medvedev 4-1* – 40-30 splendid straight down the line from Medvedev’s left
Sinner-Medvedev 4-1* – 30-30 is down the forehand from Medvedev’s back
Sinner-Medvedev 4-1* – 30-15 service and cross forehand slap by Medvedev
Sinner-Medvedev 4-1* – 15-15 Medvedev’s backhand attempt on the line is on the net
Sinner-Medvedev 4-1* – 15-0 attacks Sinner but is passed by Medvedev’s great backhand down the line
Sinner-Medvedev 4-1 – And with another winning service to come out, Sinner consolidates the advantage
Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – Sinner’s V-40 outside winning service
Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – 40-40 Sinner cancels it with a nice combination of service-short ball crossed with a forehand
Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – 40-V is Sinner’s crossed backhand wide: palla-break Medvedev
Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – 40-40 another long forehand by Sinner
Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – 40-30 is along the straight of Sinner
Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – 40-15 sticks the forehand from the bottom Medvedev
Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – 30-15 straight into the net by Medvedev
Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – 15-15 Medvedev arrives on Sinner’s short ball and crosses with the forehand forcing the rival to put out the volley
Sinner-Medvedev *3-1 – 15-0 straight out of the center of Sinner’s field
Sinner-Medvedev 3-1 – Medvedev attacks but on the strong forehand passer down the line he is forced to put out the backhand volley: break Sinner!
Sinner-Medvedev 2-1* – Medvedev’s cross forehand is 15-40 wide, 2 palle-break Sinner!
Sinner-Medvedev 2-1* – 15-30 Medvedev’s longline passer on Sinner’s attack is just wide
Sinner-Medvedev 2-1* – 15-15 is along Medvedev’s backhand
Sinner-Medvedev 2-1* – 15-0 central winning service by Medvedev
Sinner-Medvedev 2-1 – And with an extraordinary backhand along the line Sinner holds the serve
Sinner-Medvedev *1-1 – 40-30 attacks Sinner and closes with a perfect forehand stop-volley
Sinner-Medvedev *1-1 – 30-30 Sinner service and smash
Sinner-Medvedev *1-1 – 15-30 backhand by Sinner
Sinner-Medvedev *1-1 – 15-15 is just off the straight coming out of Sinner. The two are trading predominantly from the bottom
Sinner-Medvedev *1-1 – 15-0 backhand by Medvedev
Sinner-Medvedev 1-1 – With the first ace of the match Medvedev closes his turn at serve
Sinner-Medvedev 1-0* – 40-30 Medvedev’s crossed backhand is wide on a deep answer from Sinner
Sinner-Medvedev 1-0* – 40-15 attacks Sinner but is passed by Medvedev’s excellent cross backhand
Sinner-Medvedev 1-0* – 30-15 excellent straight acceleration from Medvedev
Sinner-Medvedev 1-0* – 15-15 Medvedev’s backhand along the line is just wide
Sinner-Medvedev 1-0* – 15-0 backhand by Sinner
Sinner-Medvedev 1-0 – The Sinner field opens and closes the game with a nice straight out
Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – V-40 serve and short forehand ball by Sinner
Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – 40-40 attacks Sinner but puts the high cross-back volley wide
Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – V-40 is just wide of Medvedev’s backhand response
Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – 40-40 a reverse from Sinner stops on the tape
Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – 40-30 straight into Sinner’s net
Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – 40-15 Medvedev’s cross forehand is wide
Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – 30-15 service and splendid forehand by Sinner
Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – 15-15 is along Medvedev’s cross backhand
Sinner-Medvedev *0-0 – 0-15 Sinner’s crossed backhand is wide after a very long first exchange
The match begins – It’s 3.45 pm, at the Sinner service
The warm-up phase begins – Medvedev won the toss and decided to answer
The players enter the field – It’s 3.35 pm in Rotterdam. Particular entrance: Sinner and Medvedev entered the field in the middle of two wings of the crowd, walking down the steps of the two front stands, both holding a little girl by the hand.
Jannik Sinner challenge Daniil Medvedev in the final of the ATP 500 in Rotterdam. For the 21-year-old South Tyrolean, fresh from his success in Montpellier, this is the ninth final in his career (7 wins and 1 loss), the fifth indoors and the second in a 500 after the one played in Washington in 2021. He is the second Italian of history to reach the final in Rotterdam; in 1991 Omar Camporese prevailed in the final in three sets over Ivan Lendl. The previous four between Sinner and Medvedev, all played indoors between 2020 and 2022, were won by the Russian champion.