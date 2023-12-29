Details of the discovery of the body of a young Cuban missing in Holguín come to light

The shocking death of a young Cuban man in Mayarí, Holguín province has left the community reeling. According to statements to CyberCuba from Adry Díaz in Miami, Eugenio García Dominguez left his home on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. to buy $4,000 from a supposed foreign currency seller, carrying 1 million 300 thousand Cuban pesos. His phone was turned off at 6:00 p.m. that same day, and worried, his family reported him missing and the police arrested the alleged intermediary in the false purchase and sale of dollars.

Díaz suspects that García Dominguez was tortured and murdered, and published images of four young people allegedly involved in the incident, one of whom was handed over to authorities by the victim’s family.

While an official ministry Facebook post claimed that Garcia Dominguez’s body was discovered by a shepherd near the Callejón de Marcelo river, citizens and the victim’s family have criticized the police’s handling of the case, saying they carried the weight of the search and even located and arrested the alleged intermediary.

The town of Mayarí has mobilized to the area where the body was found, with residents asking for a stronger hand to contain the wave of violence that has led to at least a dozen young people dying in violent events across the country in the last week.

