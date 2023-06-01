Home » Details of the interrogation of the taxi driver about the massacre in Mladenovac | Info
World

Details of the interrogation of the taxi driver about the massacre in Mladenovac | Info

by admin
Details of the interrogation of the taxi driver about the massacre in Mladenovac | Info

The interrogation of taxi driver DA (58), who told in detail everything he knows about the massacre in Mladenovac, has ended at the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Smederevo.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić/printscreen/social networks

He stated at the hearing that he was afraid of revenge from the family of the UB suspect. He described in detail how the suspect broke into his car and ordered him to drive him to Vinjište in Kragujevac with threats.

There, he was suspected of the massacre and arrested on Friday, May 5, in the early hours of the morning. After giving his testimony at the prosecutor’s office, he asked to be escorted to a side exit due to the great interest of the media because he did not want to expose himself.

The hearing lasted more than an hour and a half. He told in detail everything that happened to him on the fateful night, when a crazed Blažić broke into his ‘ford’. After the hearing, he did not want to talk to journalists because he is afraid of the family of suspect Blažić“, says a source from the investigation.

(WORLD/Informer)

You may also like

It is about to enter a new stage...

What increases the risk of fatty liver |...

An award-winning soldier, three major Australian newspapers and...

Does Kiev have the right to attack Russian...

Pope thanks Ukrainian and Russian youth for living...

TRANSPORT Salvini in Luxembourg for the EU Council:...

Policewoman shot dead in Rome

Team17 brings turn-based strategy to WWII with Classified:...

2024 US presidential election: Rising Republican numbers, race...

Muro María, review again for nobody / I’m...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy