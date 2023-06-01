Details of the interrogation of the taxi driver about the massacre in Mladenovac | Info

The interrogation of taxi driver DA (58), who told in detail everything he knows about the massacre in Mladenovac, has ended at the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Smederevo.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić/printscreen/social networks

He stated at the hearing that he was afraid of revenge from the family of the UB suspect. He described in detail how the suspect broke into his car and ordered him to drive him to Vinjište in Kragujevac with threats.

There, he was suspected of the massacre and arrested on Friday, May 5, in the early hours of the morning. After giving his testimony at the prosecutor’s office, he asked to be escorted to a side exit due to the great interest of the media because he did not want to expose himself.

“The hearing lasted more than an hour and a half. He told in detail everything that happened to him on the fateful night, when a crazed Blažić broke into his ‘ford’. After the hearing, he did not want to talk to journalists because he is afraid of the family of suspect Blažić“, says a source from the investigation.

(WORLD/Informer)