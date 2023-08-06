Details of the shooting at the performance of Aleksandra Prijović in Blagaj | Entertainment

The previous evening, there was a shooting in a disco in Mostar where the singer Aleksandra Prijović was performing.

Singer Aleksandra Prijović was booked throughout the summer season, and the previous evening an incident occurred in a disco in Mostar where she was performing.

During the evening there was a shooting and the performance was immediately interrupted. As the local media further reported, the club was emptied, and two people were arrested.

“At 1:50 a.m., a weapon was used in a restaurant in Blagaj, south of Mostar. Two people were arrested and an investigation has begun and a criminal investigation is underway,” said HNK MUP spokesperson Ljudevit Marić.

This is how it was just a few moments before the incident:

00:43 This is the atmosphere before the shooting at Aleksandra Prijovi’s performance Source: instagram/aleksandraprijovic

