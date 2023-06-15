Devendra Banhart will present her new “Flying Wig” in Spain

Devendra Banhart will return once more to our country to present his new work, “Flying Wig”in Barcelona y Madrid. For now we can hear the first single from the album, “Twin”.

The Venezuelan-American singer will be in Spain next November to present his album “Flying Wig”. This is her eleventh studio album, and it has been produced together with the singer Cate LeBon. The concerts will be November 10 in Madridhe November 11 in Valencia and November 12 in Barcelona. Tickets will be available this Friday June 16 at 10 through SeeTickets.

In this album, banhart shows us its most fragile and dark facet, on a journey through the dualities and paradoxes of life. After much sadness and loss, the artist sings to face despair and turn it into hope and gratitude. He is inspired by the Japanese poet Kobayashi Issa and his haiku “A world of dew”, for the words “and yet, and yet…”, which encourage him to continue failing and loving through sadness.

The record manifests the friendship of banhart with the singer Cate LeBon. It is a long relationship that had never been transferred to the studio, and both set out to create something different from everything they knew. They seek, with this album, an electronic but organic sound, close to urban pop and an Eno sound, with the synthesizer in the center. Besides, banhart she wears a blue dress Issey Miyake to remember his first musical experiences, when wearing his mother's dresses allowed him to connect with his feminine side and feel safe in it.