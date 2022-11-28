You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, don’t miss it.[点击进入活动页面]

Dickson created(00113) announced the group’s interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved revenue of HK$1.009 billion, an increase of 0.98% year-on-year; profit attributable to shareholders of HK$155 million, an increase of 14.8% year-on-year; The basic profit per share was 39.4 Hong Kong cents, and an interim dividend of 8 Hong Kong cents per share was proposed.

According to the announcement, during the period under review, due to the outbreak of the fifth wave of the 2019 novel coronavirus epidemic since January 2022, coupled with the very cautious consumption attitude of consumers and the complete lack of tourists visiting Hong Kong for consumption, the retail environment in Hong Kong, China remained extremely difficult. Although the group has been very active in promoting promotional activities, the above-mentioned factors led to a 10.9% drop in the group’s turnover.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!