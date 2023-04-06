Dušan Tadić provoked his opponent Orkun Kokču and some interpreted that as racism.

Izvor: Twitter/@ESPNnl/Screenshot

Ajax beat Feyenoord 2:1 (1:1) in the semifinals of the Dutch Cup, and the match was marked by a series of incidents. We saw a terrible flare that caused the entire stadium in Rotterdam to be under a thick black cloud of smoke, then a fan broke the head of Davy Klaassen from Ajax, which caused the match to be stopped, so that after the continuation there would be a lot of “fire” on the field and in the main roles were captains of two teams – Dušan Tadić and Orkun Kokču.

The two have a “history” since Kokču refused to shake Tadić’s hand in the previous match, which is why it was very tense this time and everything culminated in the 61st minute when Tadić and Kokču clashed. After a fierce duel, Tadić knocked down the Turk, and then signaled something with his hands, which many in the Netherlands interpreted as racist insult.

Orkun Kökçü marched on Dusan Tadic! There were intense moments.#FEYAJApic.twitter.com/MeJTvMFQU6 — ‘ Burak | Dutch League #Eredivisie (@DutchLeagues)April 5, 2023

It’s no secret that Kokča is Muslim and is fasting these days for Ramadan, but on the other hand, it would be completely insane to accuse Tadic of “racism”. Part of the fans understood Tadić’s move as a response to the previous duels and now told Kokču to sit down and “eat grass”, and so much fame was created around it that it was one of the first questions asked to the Feyenoord captain at the press conference.

“It is written in the media that Dušan Tadić insulted you, is that true?”was the question put to Kokču, to which the Turk replied “no” and then explained what happened between them:“He was gesticulating something, but I don’t know what he meant by it. I certainly didn’t like it, you could see by my reaction. But, I don’t know what exactly he said and what kind of gesture it was”.

Kokču explained that he later looked at that incident and “everything looked stupid” to him, since their heads “cooled down” and he can’t believe that both of them “flamed out in an instant”, which means that there are no more problems between them.