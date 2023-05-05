did not infringe any copyright laws

Ed Sheeran was acquitted of plagiarism: the singer had been accused of imitating the classic by marvin gayeof 1972 with his hit Thinking Out Loud.

The news was released by CNN.

Ed Sheeran acquitted of plagiarism in New York: he didn’t break copyright laws

For the New York jury, Ed Sheeran did not violate copyright laws. The British pop star had been accused of plagiarizing Let’s Get It On by Gaye while composing his Thinking Out Loud. To announce the acquittal were the CNN and the BBC.

Il process against the singer had begun last April 25th. Throughout the proceedings, Sheeran repeatedly denied stealing elements of the 1972 song. He also stated that, should he be found guilty of the crime, he would give up his music career. “If it happens, I’m done. I’m stopping,” she said.

No wonder, then, if, when the sentence was announced on May 4, the artist literally burst with joy, leaping to his feet and heading towards his team with arms wide open.

Attorney’s defense and previous lawsuit for Shape of You

The dispute was based on the chord progression and arrangement of the song. During the process, theSheeran’s attorney he reiterated that the similarities between the two pieces were inevitable since they “simply followed the basics of the alphabet of music”. The lawyer also reiterated that “these are the basic musical building blocks that songwriters now and always must be free to use, or all of us who love music will be poorer for it”.

It is not the first time that the British singer has been accused of plagiarism. In 2017, in fact, he was accused of having violated the copyright of Shape of You. Again he won the case in the High Court of London.