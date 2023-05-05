Home » did not infringe any copyright laws
World

did not infringe any copyright laws

by admin
did not infringe any copyright laws

The New York jury acquitted the British singer Ed Sheeran on charges of plagiarism: the artist did not violate copyright laws.

Posted on

Ed Sheeran was acquitted of plagiarism: the singer had been accused of imitating the classic by marvin gayeof 1972 with his hit Thinking Out Loud.

The news was released by CNN.

Ed Sheeran acquitted of plagiarism in New York: he didn’t break copyright laws

For the New York jury, Ed Sheeran did not violate copyright laws. The British pop star had been accused of plagiarizing Let’s Get It On by Gaye while composing his Thinking Out Loud. To announce the acquittal were the CNN and the BBC.

Il process against the singer had begun last April 25th. Throughout the proceedings, Sheeran repeatedly denied stealing elements of the 1972 song. He also stated that, should he be found guilty of the crime, he would give up his music career. “If it happens, I’m done. I’m stopping,” she said.

No wonder, then, if, when the sentence was announced on May 4, the artist literally burst with joy, leaping to his feet and heading towards his team with arms wide open.

Attorney’s defense and previous lawsuit for Shape of You

The dispute was based on the chord progression and arrangement of the song. During the process, theSheeran’s attorney he reiterated that the similarities between the two pieces were inevitable since they “simply followed the basics of the alphabet of music”. The lawyer also reiterated that “these are the basic musical building blocks that songwriters now and always must be free to use, or all of us who love music will be poorer for it”.

See also  Pope at Audience: Peace of mind affirms our decisions - Vatican News Vatican

It is not the first time that the British singer has been accused of plagiarism. In 2017, in fact, he was accused of having violated the copyright of Shape of You. Again he won the case in the High Court of London.

You may also like

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 05 May...

Udinese-Naples / The photo gallery: the Scudetto match...

Udinese-Naples | Sottil: “Satisfied with the test. A...

Live shooting in Mladenovac | Info

Shooting in Mladenovac, pursuit of the attacker |...

Han Zheng to Attend the Coronation Ceremony of...

Massacre in Belgrade, Andy, the friend of the...

Ed Sheeran wins the case: he didn’t plagiarize...

The fifth match between Real Madrid and Partizan...

Pope to the faithful: Our Lady of May...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy