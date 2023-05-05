NIGHT LEGION – Neues Werk + Single „The Hounds Of Baskerville“

Following their critically acclaimed 2017 self-titled debut, Australian heavy metallers NIGHT LEGION will release their second studio album, Fight Or Fall, on June 30th, 2023 through Massacre Records! The first single is called “The Hounds Of Baskerville”!

Like the first single from NIGHT LEGION With the title “The Hounds Of Baskerville” immediately proving, “Fight Or Fall” is a no-frills return to fast and powerful heavy metal, with screaming vocals, pounding guitars and hooks that are a reminder of what good songwriting sounds like. This record is no happy stroll through a forest of elves – this is the battlefield where Metal lives and the loud vocals evoke the spirits of what made Metal the force it is today!

The band tells:

„A classic horror inspired track slightly based around the Sherlock Holmes’ „The Hound of the Baskervilles“however with a much more dark and brutal twist and in our own way. It centralizes to a small town being terrorized by the local werewolves, with descriptive references.

Some people believe it, some people don’t and think it’s a legend we have devised ourselves until they themselves face the terror & wrath. The wolves in this case also represent the 5 of us – we are about to unleash a new record and we have the hunger to unleash on the live circuit!

It’s also inspired by how humanity’s own state of madness can conjure up such evil for the reason to terrorize, deceive and always live in fear. The reference to the chorus „Chase the hounds of Baskerville“ really comes from how we as humans are intrigued to learn more about the mysteries of the world and anything that scares us. It’s a pretty bold, in your face, massive memorable chorus – it’s the run to the hills of the album, I’d say, hence being the first single.

It’s a heart stopper vocally & Stu’s guitar work adds another dimension – this song will play a movie in the listeners head.“

“Fight Or Fall” was produced by NIGHT LEGION guitarist Stu Marshall and mixed and mastered by Chris Themelco at Monolith Studios. Scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, pre-orders for the album have just started through Massacre Records.

„Fight Or Fall“ track listing:

1. The Hounds Of Baskerville

2. Babylon Burns

3. Soaring Into The Black

4. Fight Or Fall

5. At World’s End

6. Beyond The Crimson Dawn

7. Harvest Of Sin

8. The Enemy

9. The Hand Of Death

NIGHT LEGION is:

Louie Gorgievski – Vocals

Stu Marshall – Guitars

Col Higginson – Guitars

Glenn Williams – Bass

Clay Tchakalian – Drums

