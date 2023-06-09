Moschino shows in Milan to celebrate 40 years

Listen to the audio version of the article

40 years have passed since Franco Moschino – who passed away at the age of just 44 in 1994 – decided to create a fashion brand in his own image and likeness: rebellious and irreverent, transgressive and avant-garde. Able to give voice to the fashions of the time, but also to make fun of the fashion system.

The brand, which today belongs 100% to the Aeffe Group, has chosen to celebrate this anniversary with a fashion show to be held on September 21 in Milan, the brand’s hometown: the show – whose location – will be a tribute to the founder, Franco Moschino and his invaluable legacy. With the contribution of four world-renowned stylists: in fact, Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Katie Grand, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Lucia Liu will create the garments of the Moschino women’s spring/summer 2024 collection. Each of them will create 10 looks inspired by the work of Frank Moschino.

The involvement of the stylists mentioned above is also a consequence of the fact that, at the moment, the chair of creative director of Moschino is not occupied by a “strong” name: in March 2023 the American Jeremy Scott – who had taken the reins of the brand from Rossella Jardini, Moschino’s most trusted collaborator, and able to interpret the spirit of the founder in her own way – left the role she held for ten long years. An internal team took over from him in April, at least according to what is reported in the note that the Aeffe group had released to announce the designer’s farewell.

The Romagna group – which also includes Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini – has begun work on Moschino, streamlining its lines and bringing distribution in Asia under direct management. It would have been precisely this choice that caused the group’s retail revenues to grow by double digits (+22.4%), which closed the first quarter of 2023 as at 31 March with revenues of 93.2 million euros, -8.2% on the first quarter of the previous year and Ebitda at 11.5 million euros against 20.4 in the same period of 2022. The operations concerning Moschino had an impact on profitability: «The margins of the quarter decreased both as a result of the new strategic course of the Moschino brand with the related costs relating to the change of distribution model in China (from 100% wholesale to retail) and to the launch of the repositioning plan of the various Moschino collections with consequent effects both in terms of turnover and royalties», reads the report quarterly.