Food supplements, the Decalogue of the Ministry of Health

“Foodstuffs intended to supplement the ordinary diet and which are a concentrated source of nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, or other substances having a nutritional or physiological effect…” This is the definition of food supplements, products that many of us use, at least in some moments, to “recover energy”, to “strengthen the immune system”, to “rebalance the intestinal bacterial flora”, to “facilitate sleep ” or even to “lose weight”.

These functions they are in quotation marks because in reality the purpose of supplements is not to cure a disorder, but to provide us with substances that our diet does not guarantee us in adequate quantities. This can happen for various reasons, for example if we do not follow a diet rich enough in fruit and vegetables, or at times when the need for certain substances increases, such as during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

According to the Eurispes Report, in 2023 almost 7 out of 10 (68.5%) Italians use food supplements (we talked about it in this article). Usually, those who use them consider them more ‘natural’ than drugs and less likely to cause side effects. In reality, despite being subject to the legislation that regulates food products, supplements can contain active substances with specific effects, they can cause undesirable effects and interfere with the medicines we are taking. Before taking a supplement, therefore, it is always advisable to ask your general practitioner for advice.

Given that consumer opinions are often a bit ‘confused’, the Ministry of Health has drawn up a Decalogue for the correct use of food supplements that each of us should always keep in mind before buying and taking these preparations. The premise is that these products “they do not have treatment purposes, the exclusive prerogative of drugs, but are designed and proposed to promote the regular performance of specific functions in the body or the normality of specific functional parameters or to reduce disease risk factors.”

Let’s see these 10 points.

1) “Remember that a varied and balanced diet generally provides all the nutrients the body needs and which is essential to protect and promote your health and well-being, in the context of a healthy and active lifestyle”. A correct diet and lifestyle are therefore fundamental and we must not think that taking a supplement is enough to ‘compensate’ for the negative effects of an incorrect diet or lifestyle.

2) “If you mean use a supplement, make sure that the effects indicated on the label actually meet your specific needs for optimizing health and well-being and do not exceed the indicated intake quantities.” The declarations reported on the label of the supplements approved by the Ministry of Health must be included in the list of those authorized by the European Commission after the verification of the scientific basis by EFSA.

3) “Always read the entire label and pay particular attention to the methods of use, storage and ingredients present, also in consideration of any allergies or intolerances.” Even if we take a product made from herbs, this does not mean that it is necessarily harmless for everyone, and we could also be allergic to one of the components. In the event that you make prolonged use over time, it is more than ever advisable to consult your doctor and carry out periodic checks.

4) Ask for advice tell your doctor if you want to take supplements while you are on medication and, when prescribing medication, tell your doctor which supplements you are taking. In fact, numerous cases are known in which the substances present in a supplement can interfere – reducing or enhancing it – with the effect of a drug.

5) Before administering supplements for children, consult your pediatrician. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, ask your doctor for advice before taking supplements.

6) “Remember that a product is not safe just because it is ‘natural’ but which, on the contrary, precisely because of its ‘physiological’ activity profile, could cause unexpected and unwanted effects under certain conditions.” Therefore, if, while taking a supplement, you notice undesirable effects, or in any case different from those expected, stop taking it and report these effects to your doctor or pharmacist.

7) “Remember that supplements are designed to contribute to well-being and not for the treatment of pathological conditions, which must be treated with drugs.” Do not think of treating a disease by taking supplements, perhaps chosen without the opinion of the doctor. It is also important not to take supplements in quantities exceeding those recommended.

8) “The use of any food supplement, for the purpose of weight reduction, can only have a secondary and accessory effect for the specific indications given on the label.” To reduce weight and shed excess fat, you need to reduce your calorie intake and increase your level of physical activity. To maintain the results achieved in terms of weight loss, it is necessary to change eating habits and lifestyle, eliminating sedentary behaviors.

9) “Yes tooand play sports, with a varied and balanced diet you can meet the nutritional needs of the body.” The fact of playing sports does not imply the need to take supplements, even if this is a rather common approach among sportsmen. For each integration it is necessary to take into account the sport practiced, its intensity and individual conditions.

10) “Be wary of supplements and products touted for their amazing properties and effects or as ‘miraculous’ solutions to your problems.” Sometimes ads suggest exceptional and unrealistic results. This is especially true when using the web, where controls are more difficult and we can find substances or products not authorized in Italy. On the portal of the Ministry of Health you will find useful information on the constituents allowed and the Register of supplements authorized on the Italian market.

June 8, 2023