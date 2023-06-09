Because Messi’s move to Inter Miami makes Apple happy

Lionel Messi will go to play in the United States. And Apple toasts the choice of the Argentine champion. The passage of the number ten from Paris Saint Germain to Inter Miami will in fact turn the spotlight on MLS, the main US (and Canadian) soccer league, of which Apple TV+ has won the exclusive right. Messi will not only attract more audiences from the United States. But he will also have leverage abroad thanks to his enormous popularity, increased by his victory in the last World Cup.

Messi’s announcement at Inter Miami came after months of rumors that they wanted him either to return to Barcelona or to Saudi Arabia, where he would earn figures unthinkable elsewhere. But his arrival at the Mls now makes the subscription to the Mls Season Pass more interesting, which will be available on Apple TV + from 1 January 2023. Messi is a catalyst for attention. And the European public will also be interested.





(reuters)

In reality, there are still several unknown factors about Messi’s arrival at the moment. Among all, explains Afp, the type of contact that the player will have to sign. “There is still a long way to go on this aspect,” a prosecutor confided to the French agency. Times could be longer than you might think. Also because the MLS is subject to a collective agreement which establishes a salary cap. And here Apple could intervene. Messi’s contract should inevitably provide for other types of revenue, especially from Apple TV +.

Meanwhile, Apple is preparing to land the Argentine champion in style. On June 6, he announced that he would broadcast a four-part docuseries on the history of the ‘Pulce’ on Apple TV Plus. Messi will also get his share of the earnings from the Apple/MLS broadcast partnership.

In recent times Apple has somehow carved out a leading part in the world of football. In addition to the agreement with the American soccer league and several documentaries, the company has produced Ted Lassosuccessful football TV series, winner of 11 Emmy Awards, including Best Comedy Series of 2021.

Fun fact: Messi’s manager made an appearance in season three. As if that weren’t enough, the news circulated in February that Cupertino would present an offer to buy Manchester United “in days”. News as sensational as improbable. But fomented by a real interest of society in the world of sport. And of football, currently the most popular.