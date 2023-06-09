Home » Children’s Hospice Service Frankfurt takes care of the siblings of sick children
ÜThere is a lot to tell about Lina. Lina competes in triathlon. Her dream: “To go to Hawaii as a professional for Iron Man.” Lina likes to try new things: A Krav Maga course is on the agenda for next week. Lina is brave: the nine-year-old balances on a unicycle on the narrow path right next to the Nidda, only briefly holding Kerstin Schäfer’s hand when getting on. If she loses her balance and the bike hits the shock absorber with a bang, so hard that Schäfer has to readjust the saddle afterwards, Lina jumps off elegantly, adjusts her helmet and gets back on. Before that, a joke with a view of the steep embankment: “Not that the fish start to ride unicycles.”

That’s how Lina is. But sometimes when you talk to her, it’s no longer about her hobbies, her talents and what makes her special. Also on this day, when she rides a unicycle on the Nidda with her companion Kerstin Schäfer from the outpatient children and youth hospice service in Frankfurt/Rhein-Main. This is also about Anna. Or better: about Anna’s illness. Because Lina is also a sister, Anna’s sister.

