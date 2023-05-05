Zhang Yimou’s “Sturdy as a Rock” will be released within the year and Feng Xiaogang’s “If You Are the One 3” is ready to start_Movie_Reserve Project_Theme

Original title: Zhang Yimou’s “Sturdy as a Rock” will be released within the year Feng Xiaogang’s “If You Are the One 3” is ready to start

Sohu Entertainment News (Ha Mai/text) Recently, many film and television companies such as Guangguang, Huayi, China Film, Beijing Culture, and Huace have released their annual reports and quarterly reports, and many new film projects have disclosed their progress.

Among the future live-action films of Enlight Media, the domestic violence film “I Passed the Storm” is scheduled for May 26, and the fantasy comedy film “Transparent Heroes” is scheduled for June 30.

In addition, the anti-corruption and police-themed film “Sturdy as a Rock” directed by Zhang Yimou (starring Lei Jiayin, Zhang Guoli, Yu Hewei, and Zhou Dongyu), and the anti-crime film “Sweeping Darkness: Seeing the Sun” directed by Wubai (starring Xiao Yang, Fan Chengcheng, and Li Chengru) , the drama film “Grass and Trees” starring Jiang Qinqin and Wu Lei, and the crime action film “True Color” (formerly known as “New Order”, starring Zhang Jiahui, Ruan Jingtian, and Wang Dalu) are expected to be released within this year.

Among the reserve projects, the youth comedy film “Her Little Dimple” and the suspenseful fantasy film “Lighting Shop” based on the famous Korean comics have been filmed.

In terms of animation, in addition to “Deep Sea”, there are two animations released this year, “Tea No. 2 Middle School” and “Heavy Rain”. Among them, “Tea Second Middle School” has been scheduled for July 14th. “Nezha 2” and “Xiaoqian” are currently in production and are expected to be released next year.

Huayi Brothers also has a lot of film reserves. Among them, “Dog Array” directed by Guan Hu (starring Yan Ni, Peng Yuyan, and Huang Bo), “749 Bureaus” directed by Lu Chuan (starring Wang Junkai, Miao Miao, and Zheng Kai), “Mermaid 2” directed by Stephen Chow, and “Mermaid 2” directed by Gao Hu. “It doesn’t seem so hot” (formerly known as: “Basketball Champion”) has entered the post-production stage.

The sequel to the “Predecessor” series directed by Tian Hanyu, “Predecessor 4: Early Marriage” has been completed.

Feng Xiaogang’s “If You Are the One 3”, “Special Gift”, “Man in the Net”, “Parallel Mission”, “Youth Rocket”, “Super Mario” and other film projects are also stepping up preparations to start.

Among the new films of China Film, the film “Volunteer Army: Heroic Soldier Attack” directed by Chen Kaige on the theme of resisting US aggression and aiding Korea has been scheduled for National Day in 2023.

“Enthusiasm”, “Super Family”, “Megalodon 2”, “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an”, “I Love You! “” “Forget About Me” and other key projects have also been finalized or are waiting to be released.

There are more than 20 projects in development, including Tsui Hark’s “The Legend of the Condor Heroes”, “Xue Rengui’s Expedition to the East”, “Home at One Point 2”, “My Spring Festival Gala and Me”, etc. “My Spring Festival Gala and Me” may be a series of works similar to “My Motherland and Me”, “My Hometown and Me” and “My Parents and Me”.

The first part of Beijing Culture’s highly anticipated project “Fengshen Trilogy” has been produced and is tentatively named “Fengshen Part I: Chaoge Fengyun”. It will be released in the summer of 2023.

Wanda Films plans to release three films this year, including “Peacekeeping Riot Squad” starring Huang Jingyu and Wang Yibo, “Looking for Her” starring Shu Qi and Bai Ke, and “Three Squads” starring Zhang Yi and Wei Chen.

Huace has two key projects to be released, namely "Looking for Qin Ji" starring Gu Tianle, Lin Feng, Xuan Xuan, etc., and "Burning Winter" starring Zhou Dongyu, Liu Haoran, and Qu Chuxiao.





