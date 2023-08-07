DID THE STAR CALL LEDEA? The American revealed why he stayed at Partizan and mentioned his salary Sports

Among other things, Zack Leday talked about the story that Crvena zvezda called him and why he stayed at Partizan.

Zack Ledej (29) decided to stay in Partizan. He had some other offers on the table, Euroleague clubs called him, there was speculation that Red Star was among them. Is that true, why did he choose to stay in the black and white ranks and what was going on behind the scenes? It was discovered by an American basketball player.

When his contract expired the offers started coming in, wing centers and centers are in particular demand in the current market…” There was a special need for racket players, you have great coaches calling you, phones ringing. It’s a special world, you know what I bring on the field and many teams have noticed that. The main thing was to be in the best place and where I want to improve and win. You all know that I don’t like to talk about myself, what I do on the field is not reflected in the statistics, I wanted to be where I can be myself. I’m not looking for those other things, I’m a person who likes to come and do the job. When I talked with the coaches, I talked with the family and realized that it was best to extend the contract, we had to settle some things and I signed,” said Leday in the “Urbonas podcast”.

He did not agree with the journalist’s statement “that he accepted less money to stay, compared to what other teams offered him”.I would disagree with that, the contract details are specific. In general, the way we have structured everything, it is the best for everyone, to win, to move on and to feel good. I wouldn’t say that I accepted less money compared to other offers. We have a good core team, it’s crazy that Kevin and I have been teammates for so long, five years now. Let’s move on.”

What followed was the question that many are most interested in – did Red Star call him? “I wouldn’t want to tell you that… I wouldn’t want to go into it. I had an interesting period on the market, there was interest from various places. It was fun. I’m blessed to have been able to go through all of this. The story I have is not ideal. To get to this place, to earn all this, it’s a blessing because of all the work I’ve put in.”



Confirmation that he is staying came days after Kevin Panter’s decision to extend his contract. “When Kevin stayed, it was big news, I knew what was happening, he is one of my best friends. It had an impact when I was negotiating and when I was considering offers and various things. I knew he was there, we created a certain culture, when we came, everything was new, it was not popular. We have built a certain culture. We were the youngest team in Europe the year before and we tried to do our best on the pitch. We built something new. Matias Lessor came, Dante Exum, James Nanelli… When we heard that Panther signed, I was really glad that he was rewarded for everything, he earned and got what he wanted. We came to the club when it was almost at the bottom, we built something together,” Leday concluded.