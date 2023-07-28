Home » Died at the age of 40 at the Policlinico di Palermo: an investigation has been opened
World

Died at the age of 40 at the Policlinico di Palermo: an investigation has been opened

by admin
Died at the age of 40 at the Policlinico di Palermo: an investigation has been opened

by livesicilia.it – ​​11 seconds ago

The woman died on July 26. The family members filed a complaint. Autopsy ordered 1′ OF READING PALERMO – The Palermo prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the death of Cinzia Guerrera, 40, who died last July 25 at the Policlinico hospital. The woman had undergone surgery to remove…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Died at the age of 40 at the Policlinico di Palermo: an investigation was opened, it appeared 11 seconds ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Shame, Belako and Women among the novelties of Ebrovisión

You may also like

Fontanarossa fire, yet another attack on the Sac...

Sinéad O’Connor – one of the greatest voices...

Ex Udinese – Bernardo Corradi is the new...

Udinese transfer market – Walace returns to Brazil?...

Rustic Cinema: A Window to the World in...

Ángel Cuenca, Prominent Independence Leader of the Canary...

The 2023 Francophone Games will take place without...

Competition for the police 2023 | Info

Who should pay for a bachelorette party |...

freezes during a speech- TV Courier

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy