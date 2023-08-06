Digital Media Activists Gather for Catholic Opinion Leaders Festival at World Youth Day

Catholic Opinion Leaders Festival Celebrates Digital Media in Lisbon during World Youth Day

During the World Youth Day celebrations in Lisbon, a festival dedicated to Catholic opinion leaders active in digital media took place on the evening of Friday, August 4th. The event, organized by the Congregation for Communication of the Holy See, saw the attendance of Cardinal Rodriguez Maradiaga.

The festival, held on the stage of the World Youth Festival, showcased the talents of many young Catholic opinion leaders who are active in the digital world. Through songs, dances, and testimonies, they discussed the future of Catholic communication and emphasized the need to adapt to the changing times. They also highlighted the significance of harnessing digital media to spread the joy of the Gospel.

Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, the Archbishop Emeritus of Tegucigalpa, was present at the festival, lending his support to the young leaders. The Cardinal joined them in discussing the importance of utilizing digital media as a tool for evangelization.

During the event, Mgr Lucio Adrian Ruiz, Secretary of the Congregation for Communication, welcomed the participants and encouraged them to move forward with courage and creativity. He reminded them to remain united with their bishops, embodying the spirit of unity that Jesus expected from his disciples.

One of the participants, Jonathan Romie, shared his experience of playing the role of Jesus in the movie “The Preselected”. He expressed how his faith helps him in his performance and how being an opinion leader belonging to God is not about personal gain but about serving others. Another participant, Pitter di Laura, emphasized the importance of serving everyone as an opinion leader for God.

The highlight of the festival was when Cardinal Rodriguez Maradiaga led prayers, expressing his joy at the event and the participants’ dedication to their mission in the field of digital media. Bishop Ruiz then requested the cardinal’s blessing on digital media and its evangelizers. As a symbolic gesture, everyone present was invited to turn on their mobile phone lamps, representing the light of digital media. The sight of numerous illuminated mobile phones created a beautiful ambiance, and opinion leaders received blessings under the glow of the little lights.

The festival concluded with music, singing, and dancing, further enhancing the spirit of celebration and unity among the Catholic opinion leaders.

