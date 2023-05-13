Dimensity 9200 Plus Chipset | MobIT

MediaTek offers higher clock speeds, better autonomy and even more efficient gaming with the new Dimensity 9200+ chipset.

Source: MediaTek

When it comes to processors for Android smartphones, two companies dominate the market – Qualcomm and MediaTek – and their competition is what determines how our devices will perform in everyday work. The most powerful solutions of these companies are already found in today’s flagship phones, and it seems that Qualcomm won this year as well. However, MediaTek is not giving up easily, it is now introduced its latest flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9200+in order to attract manufacturers and get back into the game.

Dimensity 9200+ is not a completely new chipset in the true sense of the word, but rather an upgraded one Dimensity 9200which we had the opportunity to see at vivo X90 Pro phonewith even better performance and while maintaining energy efficiency for longer battery life and a better gaming experience.

Key features of the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset include:

MediaTek HyperEngine 6.0 gaming technology

MediaTek Adaptive Game Technology (MAGT)

17% higher clock speed for Arm Immortalis ray tracing GPU

Arm Cortex-X3 primary core, with lightning speeds up to 3.35 GHz

TSMC 4nm 2nd generation manufacturing process

6th generation AI processing unit (APU 690)

MediaTek Imagiq 890 HDR photo and 8K video

MediaTek MiraVision 890 display

MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0 i Wi-Fi UltraSave

The most significant upgrade is the increased clock speed of the processor cores. The primary Cortex-X3 core runs at 3.35 GHz, three Cortex-A715 cores run at 3.0 GHz, and four Cortex-A510 efficient cores run at 2.0 GHz.

Optimizations on the software side bring better battery autonomy, while HyperEngine 6.0 technology promises a 12 percent increase in gaming performance. The chip includes support for mmWave 5G, refresh rate up to 240 Hz at FHD+ resolution, 8K recording capability, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7.

The chip also brings 35% better artificial intelligence performance, with 25% lower consumption for 4K AI-NR video compared to the previous APU generation. Video SR efficiency has been improved by 45 percent, the DLA processor has been upgraded, and the efficiency of memory sharing has been improved.

The first smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9200+ will be available as early as this month, so we won’t have to wait too long to find out how the new chipset compares to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.