Cardinal de Donatis, Acting Bishop of the Pope's Diocese of Rome, presided over a ceremony at the Basilica of St. John Lateran on October 28, opening the parochial-level trial procedure for Cardinal Ya Jing'an's beatification case.

(Vatican News Network)The parish-level hearing of Cardinal Gregorio Pietro XV Agagianian’s beatification case officially opened on October 28 at the Lateran Basilica in Rome. He was a preacher of the gospel, never tire of seeking justice and peace.

Cardinal Ya Jingan was born in what is now Georgia in 1895 and completed his studies at the University of Urbano in Rome. He was ordained a priest in 1917 and remained in Rome until he received his doctorate, after which he was sent to Tbilisi as a parish priest, but his relationship with Rome never ceased. Soon he was appointed Rector of the Pontifical Armenian College. In 1937 he was elected patriarch at the Armenian Synod of Catholic Bishops and was immediately confirmed by the Pope. The new patriarch was named Gregory Peter XV.

“After the painful and bloody massacre of Armenians in 1915, the Armenian Catholic Church, under the wise leadership of the Cardinal, regained prestige and importance among the diaspora”. And the massacre of 1915 left a deep mark on his life.

Pope Pius XII made Ya Jing An a cardinal in 1946. He was later appointed Minister of Communications in 1960. Fr. Caroni, the applicant for the canonization, clearly pointed out that “Cardinal Yajing An has always paid attention to the cultivation of Catholic missionaries all over the world in this post.”

Pope Paul VI appointed Card Yajing An and three others as moderators of the discussion at the Second Vatican Council. He played an important role in the preparation of the Decree on the Missionary Work of the Church and the Pastoral Charter of the Church in the Modern World. Cardinal Yajingan died in 1971 and was buried in the Church of St. Nicholas of Toronto in Rome.

Regarding the spiritual legacy that Card Yajingan left us, Fr Caroni said that the future beatified “left us with his pastoral motto: Justice and Peace. Justice and Peace are linked. No There can be no peace without justice; there can be no justice without peace.” Fr Caroni concluded by saying that Cardinal Yajingan “has left us with the universality of the call for justice and peace”.

