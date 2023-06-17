Home » direct line Marina Berlusconi-Tajani, Marta Fascina without a role
World

direct line Marina Berlusconi-Tajani, Marta Fascina without a role

by admin
direct line Marina Berlusconi-Tajani, Marta Fascina without a role

by gds.it – ​​7 hours ago

Antonio Tajani with some of his loyalists in an internal room, Licia Ronzulli with other Azzurri on the veranda outside: all at lunch «by chance» in the same restaurant, but at different tables, until it was time for coffee, which everyone drank…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The future of Forza Italia: direct line Marina Berlusconi-Tajani, Marta Fascina without a role appeared 7 hours ago on the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  From April 26, the historic center of Lisbon will be closed to cars, for now on a temporary basis

You may also like

Brienz, the village in Switzerland “graced” by the...

Lower back pain hernia sciatica | Magazine

Slovenia BiH recognition of diplomas | Info

Mihajlo Pavić on dismissal from Pink | Fun

Berlusconi’s tenure at AC Milan: 990 million euros...

Gps under the car of former Ars president...

“I’m still alive”. And getting ready for August’s...

Daily horoscope for June 17, 2023 | Magazine...

A tree fell in Vrbas on Obilićevo |...

Moscow: some peace proposals ‘might work’ – Europe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy