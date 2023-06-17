Victory in the BBL final series against Bonn: Basketball surprise: Ulm is crowned champion for the first time

Status: 06/16/2023 10:33 p.m

The Ulm basketball players are German champions for the first time. With a win in game four against Bonn, Ulm won the title at home.

Confetti rain in orange, those in charge crying, fans storming onto the floor: Ratiopharm Ulm has crowned its sensational playoff run with the first German Bundesliga championship title and put the city in a basketball state of emergency. With party classics such as “Oh, how is that nice” and “Sweet Caroline”, the Ulmers immediately opened their party in the arena, which was announced until the early hours of the morning. “We are incredibly happy to have thrown out the first, second and third in seventh place. We are overjoyed,” said trainer Anton Gavel before the award ceremony at Magentasport. “We’re at a loss for words that we’re standing here with the title.”

The basketball players from ratiopharm Ulm had shown from the start that they didn’t want to leave the slightest doubt about the outcome of the game. The very first move was spectacular: Bruno Caboclo converted an alley-oop pass from Thomas Klepeisz into a 2-0 lead despite a defensive foul. He converted the due free throw to 3:0. A good start for the home side, who clearly took control in the first few minutes. But Bonn didn’t give up, didn’t let Ulm pull away and gradually got better and better into the game. After four minutes, Finn Delany scored the first three of the game, giving the guests a 10:9 lead. Bonn was finally back in the game, the first quarter remained balanced. At 21:23 from Ulm’s point of view, the teams switched sides.

Ulm lost a 12-point lead

The second quarter also started balanced, but as the season progressed, Ulm managed to pull away more and more thanks to a significantly higher shooting rate (71% Ulm, 40% Bonn). After six minutes of play in the second half, Ulm led by twelve points for the first time (41:29). But the Telekom Baskets Bonn came back again. Mainly thanks to strong defensive work, the Bonners kept within striking distance. Ulm only led by 43:41 when the half-time whistle sounded.

But the lead didn’t last long. Bonn came out of the break well, leveled with the first attack and even turned the game around during the quarter. Ulm was nervous, and missed shots increased on both sides. Around four minutes before the end of the third quarter, Tyson Ward scored the first five-point lead for Bonn with a three-point shot: 52:47. The game continued to be fragmented, but with the better actions on the part of the guests from Bonn. Consequently, Bonn went into the quarter break at 59:52. Ulm still seemed to have a long way to go before they could win the championship.

Yago dos Santos equalizes, Ulm pulls away

In the fourth quarter, the hosts again clearly showed that Ulm really wanted to make the “basketball miracle” come true. With a lot of fighting and self-sacrificing defensive work, Ulm got back into the game better. With seven minutes and 32 seconds to go, the belief in victory was clearly felt again. Yago dos Santos sank a three to equalize 59:59. Ulm was back – and how. A minute later, dos Santos even turned the game around (61:59). Ulm led again and immediately followed suit. With the score of 63:59 for Ulm, Bonn took a time-out. However, Ulm did not let this stop him. With a 18-0 run, the home side continued to pull away, Bonn seemed dismayed. Four minutes before the end, Ulm was already leading 69:59.

The Bonn basketball players didn’t give up, but the final gasp wasn’t enough. In dramatic final seconds, Ulm had the better end for themselves, finally won 74:70 and can celebrate the first championship title in the club’s history. It is Ulm’s first title since winning the cup in 1996 and the biggest success in the club’s history. The club had previously lost three series of finals for the championship in 1998, 2012 and 2016.

“I don’t think I really get it yet,” laughed the overjoyed Thomas Klepeisz into the SWR camera after the trophy was handed over. “Now several nights are turned into days,” announced the shooting guard. His teammate Robin Christen added: “Now we’re tearing Ulm down!” The fans in Neu-Ulm had long since started their victory party in the stands.

At the award ceremony, the BBL named Ulm’s playmaker Yago dos Santos the most valuable player in the final series, the so-called MVP (Most Valuable Player).