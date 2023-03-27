Very important day, off the field, for the Juventus with regard to the Prisma investigation. In fact, the preliminary hearing is scheduled for today Court of Turin in front of the Gup Marco Picco: first of all it will be decided on the indictment of 12 managers and directors of the black and white company. Among them the former president Andrea Agnellithe vice president Pavel Nedvedl’Ad Arrive well e Fabio Paratici. This is a fundamental junction in the investigation into the accounts of the Juventus club.

7:53

Juve and the penalty, expected on April 19th

As far as sports justice is concerned, Juventus will have to wait for 19 April, the day on which the hearing will be held at the Sports Guarantee College at Coni, which will decide on the Old Lady’s appeal against the 15-point penalty in the Serie A league standings.

7:30

It will be a very hot start on the front of ordinary and sporting justice. The preliminary hearing of the Prisma investigation is scheduled for Monday morning in the court of Turin before the Gup Marco Picco. READ THE DETAILS

7:20

Prisma preliminary hearing: what is decided

This morning in the preliminary hearing of the Prisma investigation they will be there important decisions on the indictment of 12 Juventus managers and administrators, including former president Agnelli, vice president Nedved, CEO Arrivabene and Paratici. The Gup will also be asked to rule on territorial jurisdiction: the eventual trial could be moved from Turin in Milan or Rome. Furthermore, in the morning, as announced by some small Juventus members who have turned to Codacons, there will be civil action.





