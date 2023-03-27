Israel: protests ignored, reform examination resumed in Commission

In Israel, in the Knesset, work has begun in the Justice Commission to vote and then deliver to Parliament for the definitive vote on the judicial reform bill which sparked violent protests in the country. The gesture of the ruling coalition appears to blatantly ignore the unprecedented protests that took place during the night and also the rumors, however unconfirmed, that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could give in and suspend the reform.

Israel: President Herzog, stop the reform process immediately

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has renewed his appeal to the government and to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the justice reform project after the night of protests that shook the country. “For the good of the unity of the People of Israel, for the responsibilities we are bound to, I invite you to stop the legislative process immediately”, said the head of state.

Israel: high school and middle school students strike against reform

The National Council of Students and Youth, representing Israel’s high school and middle school students, declared a nationwide strike starting in the morning. The council asks to “stop the justice reform and start negotiations immediately”. The announcement comes after massive protests rocked the country and several more strikes were declared. Today a group of universities announced a general strike starting in the morning.

Israel: USA very worried, compromise urgently needed

The United States said it was “deeply concerned” about the events in Israel, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked the defense minister for advocating a pause in the government’s controversial justice reforms. “We are deeply concerned about today’s developments outside of Israel, which further underscore the urgent need for compromise,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

Israel: Barkat, we don’t want a civil war

Israel's Economy Minister Nir Barkat has said he will support Prime Minister Netanyahu in his decision to halt the controversial justice reform. The Times of Israel reports it. "The State of Israel takes precedence over everything – said Barkat – the people of Israel take precedence over everything. I will support the prime minister in the decision to stop and chart a new course. Reform is necessary and we will achieve it, but price of a civil war".

