Home » Disappearance of Kata, investigators close to turning point: parents searched
World

Disappearance of Kata, investigators close to turning point: parents searched

by admin
Disappearance of Kata, investigators close to turning point: parents searched

by palermolive.it – ​​6 hours ago

After months of anxiety and apprehension, we are perhaps close to the turning point on the mysterious disappearance of the little girl Kataleya Alvarez. The carabinieri searched the parents of the little girl, Miguel Angel Ramon Chicllo Romero and Kathrina Alvarez. According to what has been reconstructed, the investigators have commissioned the investigators of the Arma with a specific activity, that is to make a ‘forensic copy’ of the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Disappearance of Kata, investigators close to turning point: parents searched appeared 6 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Haute Savoie, an avalanche overwhelms tourists: 4 dead and many missing

You may also like

Mysterious Purple Smoke Envelops Portland, Maine, Sparking Health...

China, magnitude 5.7 earthquake in northeast: collapsed buildings,...

A young man is bathing in a pond...

Coast Guard Searching for Missing Plane and Two...

14th protest “Serbia against violence” | Info

Bridge over the Strait, skip the salary cap....

Palermo, Corini with the certainty of 4-3-3 towards...

Cyclone Maya weather forecast | Info

U.S. Halts Aid to Niger as ECOWAS Implements...

Lazar Samardžić in Inter | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy