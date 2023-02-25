Faithful to their vibrant path without a predetermined course, FOR! They return with a seventh album that once again represents a transgressive change of course. For the same, they have chosen to form an ensemble under the name of FOR! &TransMegaCoblamade up of Tarta Relena and a cobla wind quartet, with whom he already met in 2018 in a music workshop.

How could it be otherwise, the result is surprising and highly gratifying. A kind of uncontrolled mutation of the Mediterranean tradition, twisted between avant-garde psychotic outbreaks, intensely carnival atmospheres, spasms of jazz punk, liters of free distortion, winds with an Arabian aura and all kinds of percussive sounds with African overtones.

With these wickerwork, what emerges from this work underlines the jaws of a concept assembled naturally, by pure chemistry of integration-collision. Through this dynamic, a melting pot of metamorphosis without a mold emerges in which the voices of Tarta Relena sound in a perpetual trance, as if it were invoking a pagan rite. The mantric sensation is permanent. In addition, the cutting engine that, as “Ela Tho” o “Marpha’s Gosse” it also arises from the introduction of the Phoenician language as a lyrical guide in a collection of vocal inflections capable of invoking tremor and oceanic calm, depending on the moment. Between these two poles, a mountain range of outbursts forged from free experimentation emerges. Medicine against archetypes and imposed fashions that, among the eight components of this formation, have been able to transport within what supposes a fundamental reassessment against the codes of consensus towards the orthodoxy of what many (wrongly) call world music, and that this disk seems to want to focus with the “anti” in front. For this and for the fantasy generated by imagining such a nonsense live, “FOR! & La TransMegaCobla” It is a work that should transcend among all the publications that come out this year.